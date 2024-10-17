How to Upgrade Your Duramax Transmission Cooler in 8 Easy Steps

A Common Repair Made Quickly and Easily

When it comes to diesel engines (towing with them especially), the No. 1 enemy of any component is heat. This is especially true when it comes to your transmission. Unlike coolant, transmission oil temperatures move slowly. This is great for warming up, but this also means that once your fluid is heat soaked, it takes longer to cool down. The factory transmission cooler in your Duramax truck may be fine for a stock application, but adding things like bigger wheels and tires can add additional rolling resistance and thus more friction. More friction means more heat and, well, nobody likes cooked transmissions now, do they?

The folks over at DmaxStore.com have it covered when it comes to transmission coolers with the company’s Maxflow Arctic series coolers. This cooler design has been on the market for a bit now with great results, but the team at DmaxStore just did a refresh and added a few key features that might make this one the best coolers for your money.

PHOTO BY RYAN SINKLER