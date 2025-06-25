Southwest TruckFest 2025: Trucks, Dynos, and Desert Vibes

A Celebration of Trucks and Community in the Utah Sun

On April 12, 2025, the Southern Utah truck scene roared to life as Southwest TruckFest rolled into the Staheli Family Farm in Washington, Utah. Under bright blue skies and amidst the wide-open farmland, hundreds of truck enthusiasts gathered for one of the region’s fastest-growing automotive events. From lifted monsters to finely detailed classics and diesel powerhouses, this year’s show proved once again that the Southwest’s passion for trucks runs deep.

With gates opening early at 8:30 AM, spectators were greeted by rows of custom builds that reflected every corner of the truck world—bagged C10s, lifted late-model diesels, and even a few military-styled rigs. Whether you were into polished show trucks or gritty, workhorse dailies, there was something here to admire.

One of the most talked-about attractions of the day was the dyno competition, hosted by the North West Dyno Series. The sound of high-horsepower trucks screaming on the rollers drew huge crowds throughout the afternoon. Spectators watched as competitors pushed their builds to the limit in hopes of posting the day’s highest numbers—and the bragging rights that came with them.

Vendor row was packed with everything from performance parts and apparel to detailing supplies and suspension kits. Many vendors used the event as an opportunity to debut new products or connect face-to-face with their customers. Meanwhile, a fleet of food trucks kept the crowd well-fed, offering everything from barbecue to street tacos, shaved ice, and cold brews—perfect for the warm spring temperatures.

The atmosphere at Southwest TruckFest wasn’t just about horsepower and chrome—it was about community. Families wandered the grounds, friends reunited over shared builds, and local enthusiasts found themselves rubbing shoulders with big-name influencers from the truck world. The laid-back farm setting gave the whole event a grassroots charm that set it apart from more commercial shows.

As the sun set around 7:30 PM and the final awards were handed out, it was clear that Southwest TruckFest had taken another big step forward in 2025. With strong turnout, top-tier builds, and a positive vibe from start to finish, the event left attendees already talking about next year. In the ever-growing national truck scene, Southwest TruckFest is carving out a name for itself—one diesel cloud at a time.