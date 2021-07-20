The Evolution of Cummins Killer - Diesel World

From Homegrown, Pro Stock Duramax To Triple-Turbo, Mechanical Monster

It’s been on the scene since 2008, in one form or another. From Pro Stock to Super Stock, a big single turbo to compounds and then triples, and common-rail to mechanical injection, the name Cummins Killer is one of the most recognized names in competitive truck pulling. If you’ve been to a national-caliber event in the Midwest over the past decade, chances are you’ve seen it in action. Some of the biggest names in the Duramax aftermarket have been onboard with the truck’s various parts combinations over the years, and its crew has enjoyed a host of dramatic wins—along with its fair share of on-track carnage and unexpected setbacks. Through it all, they’ve kept forging ahead, often even reinventing the game…

We recently sat down with Wes Kusilek and driver Craig Dickey to look back on the truck’s storied past. From revving up the fans with its contentious name, to innovating and pioneering their own components, to pushing the vertical limits of the Duramax platform, along with making in-depth repairs in the pits, there is zero idle-time in the Cummins Killer camp. For 2021, the team has plans to grow even more comfortable with the new, triple-turbo, P-pump’d Duramax under the hood of version 3.0. If you have time this summer, make it a point to come out and witness this one-of-a-kind machine storm down the track. Believe us, everyone deserves to see this cut-tire’d monster tear through dirt.

In addition to being infamous for trying unorthodox, out-of-the-box things, the Cummins Killer crew is also well-known for making last-minute repairs that somehow, some way allow the component to hold up for one last hook.