Pro Pulling League At Southern Illinois Showdown this Weekend!

Coming off the successful The Pullers Championship two weeks ago, the Track at Holzhauers in Nashville, Illinois plays host to the first points competition event for the Pro Pulling League in 2023 with the Southern Illinois Showdown. Set for this weekend, June 2nd and 3rd, five great classes will perform on twin tracks in two sessions.

Three potent Champions Tour classes will begin their season at this event, with the ARP Super Stock Diesel Trucks, Pro Stock Tractors presented by Lemke Motorsports, and Mini Rods presented by SCS Gearbox/Probell Racing in action. They’re joined by the Sancrest Specialized Transport 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors in Champion Seed Western Series competition while the Sancrest Trailer Sales 95 Limited Pro Stock Tractors will compete for Hart’s Diesel Silver Series and Champion Seed Western Series accolades.

Gates open for both sessions at 12pm CDT, with first hook scheduled for 6:30pm both nights. Admission each session per person is $25 for pit seating, $20 general admission, and children 10 and under are admitted free.

Can’t make the show but want to watch the action? The event is available via livestream at https://whatssmokinlivestream.ticketspice.com/2023-southern-illinois-showdown-livestream

More information on this event can be found at www.trackatholzhauers.com.

Join us this weekend for a full weekend of pulling action at the Southern Illinois Showdown!

About Pro Pulling League:

Now in its 18th season, the Pro Pulling League continues as the world’s largest truck and tractor pulling sanctioning body, featuring 250+ sessions of competition across twenty states through the Champions Tour, Silver Series, Champion Seed Western Series, Ag Protect 1 Midwest Region and their member-states. For the latest in news from the Pro Pulling League stay tuned here at www.propulling.com and follow us in social media: On our Facebook page, on Twitter (@propulling), and on Instagram (propullingleague). Our YouTube channel (@propullingleague) offers exciting truck and tractor pulling action from past events.

