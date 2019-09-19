HAREBRAINED IDEA OR SMART BUY?

Make That Dirt-Cheap 6.0L a Reliable Daily Driver

They’re cheap for a reason. They’re nothing but problems. They’re junk.

We’ve heard it all before. These words of warning are common for any prospective buyer of a used 6.0L Power Stroke. After all, the Navistar-built V8 offered in ’03-07 Ford Super Duty’s, was plagued with a slew of design flaws from the very beginning. Some items on the laundry list include fuel injection problems, cooling and emissions systems error, and the lingering concern for potential gasket failure. However, there’s something about paying $10-12k for a low-mile, four-wheel-drive, crew cab diesel that continues to lure people in.

To be sure, the problems associated with the 6.0L Power Stroke have been extensively documented. However, there are some situations where buying a cheap diesel-powered ’03-07 Ford can pay off. The key is whether or not you’ve got the mechanical experience to make (and keep) one reliable. If you adhere to a strict maintenance schedule, know how to diagnose a problem when it arises, and you’re no stranger to turning a wrench, you can all but eliminate the bulk of the costs involved in keeping a 6.0L on the road.

Don’t believe us? Keep reading for a list of the 6.0L’s most common failure points, along with how they can be fixed or upgraded. You might just find that the 6.0L isn’t half as bad as you were led to believe.

SOURCES

Archoil

866.537.7383

Archoil.com

ARP

800.826.3045

ARP-Bolts.com

Diesel Tech

951.406.0888

DieselTech1.com

Neal Technologies

888.967.6653

BulletProofDiesel.com

Rev-X

616.200.4335

RevXoil.com