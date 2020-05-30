FUEL SUPPLY

INSTALLING A FASS FUEL SYSTEM ON THE C10, PROJECT CTANE

FASS Fuel Systems makes some of the best fuel systems out there for pickups and class 8 diesel vehicles, so for our pro-touring 2WD diesel powered C-10 (Project CTane) sporting a 2016 Nissan Titan XD powertrain, FASS is an obvious choice for a lift pump on our fuel system. The world’s first 5.0 Cummins powered C10 sits on a foundation from Schwartz Performance with their jig-welded 67-72 C10 G-Machine Chassis that features a fully boxed 2×6 frame, triangulated four link rear suspension, modern front suspension design, splined sway bars at both ends, full float 9-inch rear end, and 14-inch Baer brakes with six piston calipers on all four corners.

The Stock 5.0 Cummins was upgraded by CFT Performance with a five-blade Mafia Stainless Diesel turbo, so we should see a considerable performance gain over the stock numbers. Nissan reports are in the 310/550 range on a 7000lb truck, and performance is decent on a bone stock Titan. Similar CFT Performance upgrades have netted 600 hp and nearly 1000 ft/lbs. at the tires on a stock engine, so considering our C10 should weigh 4000 lbs. without a driver, we’re anticipating a VERY strong truck. The Porsche 911 GT3RS has a power to weight ratio of 5.9lbs/hp… Ours will be around 6.5 lbs/hp, and due to the aggressive engine set-back of 25 inches we should be very close to 50/50 weight distribution.

Hello Fun!

Fuel delivery starts with a Rick’s Tanks stainless fuel cell that sits behind the rear suspension, and will feed into the FASS system with a return line from the pump and a second from the engine making sure the Cummins V8 gets all the fuel volume it needs along with necessary filtration. Our FASS (TS D10 125G) 125 gal/hr Signature Series pump and separator kit is designed for a 94-98 Cummins 5.9 12-valve application but will work perfectly on our common rail 5.0 V8. Our kit has everything you need to plumb into the factory Dodge fuel and electronic system in a few hours with basic hand tools, but our installation is going to be ridiculously simple, with a stripped-down system. Horsepower is an equation, but torque is what you actually FEEL in a high-performance vehicle and we’re itching to get some track time in this one of a kind blend of vintage and modern technology!