Performance Upgrades for Diesel Intake and Exhaust System

Do you want to boost the performance of your vehicle with a diesel engine? The upgrading of the intake and exhaust system, normally results in impressive gains in power and efficiency. Investing in the correct performance parts will set your diesel engine to soar. In the following guide, we will discuss in detail the top performance upgrades for diesel intake and exhaust systems, emphasizing on the products specially designed to boost the popular diesel engines. It doesn’t matter if you know a lot about diesel or if you’re just beginning to look into diesel power-ups. You can learn about these boosts and pick the best ones to make your car run better.

Dynovox EGR Delete Kit for 2003-2007 Ford 6.0L Powerstroke

By now, you might have seen that the EGR system (usually) is the cause of carbon buildup in the intake manifold and provide the engine with less air than it requires to generate power. But, you can settle this issue forever with our EGR delete kit selection that is accompanied by 5 years warranty.

The EGR delete is a number one upgrade you can make to extend the lifetime of your 6. 0 Powerstroke pickup. This is the EGR deletion that disconnects the EGR valve and the cooler from the system. The EGR system will not be needed if the EGR valve is not clogged and soot does not accumulate anymore. The loss of warmth that used to happen when heated exhaust gas was redirected into the intake can now be replaced by a new flow of fresh dense clean air. The enhance exhaust flow of the turbocharger is used to make it spool up faster and thus give a better throttle response.

With the EGR delete kit, you can remove the EGR cooler and valve easily. Unlike the EGR system which is set to recirculate hot coolant slowly and ineffectively, it is designed to do that more rapidly and efficiently. This kit will offer you an advantage of a fast turbo spool, lower exhaust gas temperatures, and increased dependability after clearing the intake air.

Comes with 180° stainless steel coolant tube, small rubber hose, O-ring seals, 2 egr blocker off plates, and 2 flange clamps

Easy-to-use hose purge feature eliminates messes

Improve fuel economy and engine longevity

Reduced engine temperature

Save budget for repairing

Get it now: Dynovox.com

Dynovox CCV/PCV Reroute/Delete Engine Ventilation Kit

This engine ventilation system with crankcase ventilation is helpful in the removal of crankcase pressure that is undesirable, as well as some crankcase pressure which depletes power. Plus, it’s smart to tidy up your engine space to have space for extra parts. This is the best way to confirm that the oil will not enter your engine which in turn helps in the strongest combustion and the best engine performance. Besides this, we will be able to get rid of the typical black sludge and oil residue that collects in the OEM intercooler pipes and intercooler. Providing free services with a full Venturi System included for a quick and an easy installation, which makes you save on extra parts purchases and unnecessary trips to the auto parts store.

Get it now: Dynovox.com

Dynovox DPF Delete Race Pipe for Dodge Ram 2500/3500 6.7L Cummins

Regulations, on the other hand, require all diesel vehicles made after 2007 to be equipped with a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) by law. Even though the DPF needs a lot of care and fixing, it’s a top-notch tool for cutting down what cars put into the air. Too much in the DPF leads to high backpressure. This pressure makes a big mess and slows down how the fuel moves, which is the big issue. As a result, fuel flows much more efficiently and quickly when the filter is removed, this leading to better fuel economy.

Get it now: Dynovox.com

Dynovox Exhaust Short Header for 2009-2018 Dodge Ram 1500

Through tailpipe tuning and header installation, power and torque can be amplified and, consequently, fuel savings can be achieved. The headers and exhaust replacement will give you a chance to enhance the car’s horsepower and torque as well as its sound. Are you in the mood for your car to embellish the classic style of an American muscle car? This engine add on is capable of adding 8-20 horsepower to your car and will help you get the desired goal. Installing a tailpipe system could increase fuel economy by around 0% or 5%. 5 mpg. Even though that might not seem like much, think about this: At an assumption that you drive this truck 15,000 miles a year and gas price is $3 per gallon, you would be saving about $85 on gas per year. In this time period you will be saving enough cash to buy a full cat-back exhaust system.

Get it now: Dynovox.com