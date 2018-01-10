Sinister Diesel’s 2007 Super Duty Front End Kit Gives A Facelift To Aging Fords

Ford used basically the same cab from 1999 all the way to the 2016 model Super Duty. This makes it fairly easy to swap a newer front end onto older models. With a new truck costing $50K and up, it just makes so much more sense to take an older truck and make it new again. A front end conversion is one of the easiest and cheapest things you can do to an early Super Duty to freshen up its looks.

Now, we’ve known this was possible for some time, but the problem comes when you’re going to order a kit. What parts do you need exactly? MKM Customs has solved this problem. MKM Customs makes this swap a piece of cake by offering all of the many parts needed to get the job done in one kit. We got ours from Sinister Diesel. We also picked up a set of LED replacement headlight bulbs from Off-Road LED Bars to give the rig a much needed upgrade in the lighting department. With new parts in hand we headed to Pick-Up Parts in Mission Viejo, California, for the install. DW

Sources:

Sinister Diesel/MKM Customs

888-966-6543

www.SinisterDiesel.com

Offroad LED Bars

920-366-8662

www.OffroadLEDBars.com

Pick-Up Parts of Mission Viejo