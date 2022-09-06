The Inner Workings of An LMM Built to Live at High-RPM

We see a lot of engines go together here at Diesel World, but occasionally we’re able to sit in on a high-horsepower build that breaks the mold. After playing a key role in keeping as many as seven pulling trucks operational during the summer, Kevin Dermody of Dermody Diesel didn’t settle in for a long winter’s nap once the weather in his native Illinois turned cold. Instead, he found himself busy indoors, piecing together a fairly unique combination of parts for a power-hungry Duramax owner. It wouldn’t be a big bore engine nor a stroker, but rather a de-stroked LMM designed to live at high rpm.

Having been around big bore and stroker versions of the 6.6L in the past, Dermody was accustomed to sizing turbochargers for stock or increased displacement engines. Needless to say, turbo selection presented a new challenge for a high-rpm screamer. First and foremost, he wanted chargers that wouldn’t run out of steam at 3,500 rpm. However, he needed them to be reasonably responsive at low rpm. Beyond turbo selection, Dermody would enlist the help of some of the biggest names in the industry, with companies like Wagler Competition Products, Diesel Technology Source, S&S Diesel Motorsport, and HSP Diesel all coming onboard.

For a look at the complete build sheet behind this short-stroke, 390 ci Duramax’s somewhat unorthodox route to making power, keep reading.

