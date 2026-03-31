What to Do Immediately After a Car Accident?

Car accidents occur quickly, leaving drivers and passengers confused, stressed, and uncertain about their next steps. In a state like Indiana, where knowing the right step to take is crucial for protecting your safety and ensuring fair compensation, seeking professional help becomes mandatory.

Acting sensibly and staying composed during this difficult period is crucial to overcoming all obstacles. It is also important to connect with an experienced Indiana car accident lawyer as soon as possible to protect your legal rights. The following article outlines the steps you should take right after a car accident.

1. Move Your Vehicle to Safety:

After the accident, you must stop at the scene and eventually move your vehicle to a place of safety. Fleeing the scene, even if you didn’t cause the crash, can lead to serious criminal charges. You could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor or a Level 5 felony if someone is injured in the accident.

Keep in mind that the authorities will closely monitor your actions following the accident to ensure the proper administration of justice. So, make sure you are ready to cooperate with the officials.

2. Call Emergency Services:

Even if the accident did not result in any serious injuries, it is crucial to call 911. This matters more than you can realize because a police report is powerful evidence that will help the victim establish fault. For instance, if the accident led to the wrongful death of an individual on a bicycle, the police report will help the family of the deceased receive fair compensation for the damages.

The responding office will record the road and weather conditions, the vehicles’ positions, and the recorded statements of all parties involved in the accident. This helps understand if any of the parties have violated traffic rules. Another reason why the police record is important is that it helps with insurance claims.

3. Check for Injuries:

Accidents occur unexpectedly, leaving minimal time to respond. After the crash, inspect yourself and fellow passengers for injuries. If anyone is bleeding heavily or has difficulty breathing, tell the 911 dispatcher to send medical help. In case you are aware of first aid responses in cases of breathing difficulties or other conditions, you can use them to save the person’s life.

Also, remember that you may feel fine after the accident due to the adrenaline rush after the crash. But it is important to seek medical help. Therefore, consider having a full body checkup, even if you feel fine.

4. Document the Scene:

After an accident, documenting the scene with your phone may not be the first thing that comes to your mind. But this is an important tool that will help you later when claiming insurance or compensation from the other party involved in the accident.

Photograph and document the vehicle damage thoroughly. Also, click pictures of the road to record skid marks, broken glass, fluid on the road, or debris. Weather conditions, lighting, and road surface conditions also play an important role when claiming compensation. So, take a shot of the overall scene. Furthermore, if you have sustained any injuries, make sure to photograph them.

5. Get Medical Treatment:

Getting medical treatment within 72 hours of the accident makes a huge difference when claiming insurance. Medical documentation of the scene and the injuries sustained helps you overcome expected obstacles and obtain fair compensation.

Most insurance providers deny claims, arguing that the injuries were not serious enough for compensation. However, when you seek medical treatment within a few days after the accident, the insurance company can’t use this argument. Thus improving your chances of fair compensation.

6. Talk to a Lawyer:

Seeking assistance from an experienced motor vehicle lawyer is crucial if you or someone else sustained injuries in the accident. These professionals will help preserve the evidence and improve the chances of a fair settlement. Also, once you hire a lawyer, every communication with the insurance company goes through them. This means professionals who are well aware of pressure tactics will be dealing with the company.

Conclusion

The scenes after an accident are devastating. There is a cloud of confusion and a feeling of helplessness. But when you have the right guidance, you react appropriately and improve your chances of a fair outcome.