Damages You Can Receive from Wrongful Death in Bicycle Accidents in Texas

Wrongful death refers to a situation where someone loses their life due to another person’s actions or failure to act responsibly. This means that if the person at fault had exercised the level of caution expected of a reasonable individual in the same circumstances, the victim might still be alive.

If your loved one died after a bicycle accident, you may be able to file a wrongful death claim. In this article, we will explain the damages you can recover through these claims in Texas.

Types of Damages You Can Claim

In Texas, if you can show that the at-fault individual was liable for the death of your loved one, you may have a valid claim and be able to recover damages from them. In wrongful death cases in Texas, there are several types of damages you may be eligible to claim, including:

● Medical and Facility Expenses

These include medical bills, repair costs, and other related expenses. You can receive compensation for this if the individual experienced chronic physical pain before they died. It also applies if the individual was hospitalized and received treatment for their injuries before succumbing to them. Wrongful death attorneys based in Texas, such as those at the Felix Gonzalez Accident and Injury Law Firm, can ensure all eligible expenses are covered.

Medical and facility bills are considered economic damages, meaning they are quantifiable financial losses that can be proven with documentation like receipts and invoices. The specifics of what can be recovered and how depend on state laws and statutes. Families pursuing these claims must maintain detailed records and provide evidence to support their claims.

● Pain and Suffering, Lost Wages

You may also claim damages for the pain and suffering and emotional distress caused by the loss of your loved one. Furthermore, compensation can depend on the deceased’s income before death, expected future income, and the level of dependence of family members. Other non-economic damages include mental anguish, loss of companionship, and loss of parental guidance.

● Funeral Expenses

You can also get compensation for funeral expenses. Furthermore, the death of a loved one means you can no longer enjoy the comfort and joy of their presence. This loss, known as “loss of consortium,” may also be factored into the damages awarded.

● Punitive Damages

The court may award punitive damages in cases where the at-fault party’s conduct was especially reckless, such as a hit-and-run accident or driving under the influence. The purpose of these damages is to punish the defendant for their behavior and deter similar behavior in the future.

Should You Hire a Wrongful Death Lawyer?

If you want a wrongful death personal injury case in Texas, you might want to consult a lawyer. Personal injury cases involving a victim’s death can be very complex. Your lawyer can ensure that things go smoothly, especially with insurance companies.

Moreover, there are many ways a personal injury lawyer in Texas can make the process easier for you. They do this by:

Investigating the incident to determine what really happened, what caused it, and who should be held responsible.

Seeking damages from the at-fault driver, an insurance company, and any other parties involved.

Preventing your deceased loved one from being unfairly blamed for the accident, as it can affect your compensation. Your lawyer knows how to stop the other party from shifting blame to the victim.

Handling communications and negotiations on your behalf to ensure you do not unknowingly make statements that jeopardize your case.

Gathering evidence to prove the liability of the at-fault party.

Conclusion

Suing for wrongful death in a personal injury case in Texas is complicated. However, while the legal process can be complicated, the support of an experienced wrongful death lawyer can make it easier to navigate. They can assess the viability of your case, explain what damages you can receive, hold the responsible party accountable, and help you secure appropriate compensation.