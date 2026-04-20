Touchscreen Dashboards: Why Drivers Are Divided

Touchscreen dashboards, yay or nay?

Whether it’s the 12-inch display in a Ram 1500, the 13.4-inch unit in a Silverado HD, or Tesla’s infamous 17-inch slab, a touchscreen infotainment system sits as the centerpiece in most modern truck cabs.

Opinions are highly divided. More tech-forward drivers swear by it. Meanwhile, old-school diesel owners lament that they’re so common nowadays, and would trade them for three solid knobs and a switch in half a heartbeat.

Here’s why drivers are split.

The Case for Going Digital

It’s hard to deny the convenience touchscreens bring to the table, combining different functions into one place: navigation, climate control, trailer camera feeds, towing settings, media, and phone connectivity. This increased built-in capability reduces the need for aftermarket gauges and other mods.

They’re particularly useful for drivers who tow regularly, who make good use of built-in data displays. Being able to keep an eye on things like boost, transmission temps, and other engine data without adding aftermarket gauges helps keep the cab cleaner while still giving you the information you need.

Another advantage is the software. Many digital systems now support over-the-air updates, at least for infotainment and software features. These allow manufacturers to fix bugs or improve functionality without a trip to the dealer.

Older trucks, on the other hand? Everything was set the day you bought it. If you wanted an update, it usually meant a visit back to the dealer.

Voice commands are also incredibly helpful. Drivers can adjust settings, enter navigation, or make a call without taking their hands off the wheel. More convenient and safer. That is, if those voice commands are working, at least.

Some might even say they’re integral for fleets, as they can track trucks, catch problems early, and send alerts when something needs attention.

The Case Against the Glass Slab

There are costs to all these features, however. The biggest among them? Distraction.

Using a touchscreen requires more brainpower. Drivers need to actually look at the screen when using it, while physical knobs and buttons can be used by feel alone—no need to look away from the road.

For example, a study found that drivers drifted within their lane 42% more when interacting with a touchscreen. That is not a comfortable statistic if we’re thinking about safety.

There’s also the issue of reliability. Glitches, unresponsiveness, lag—you don’t have to worry about these with physical controls. You push the button or turn the knob, and it responds. Touchscreens can also be harder to use accurately, especially on a rough road or with gloves on. Now, to be fair, the tech has come a long way, and these issues are less of a concern at this moment. Still, the reputation remains for a reason.

Another concern that doesn’t get talked about as much is data privacy. When connected to the internet, digital infotainment systems can log sensitive information, such as your location and driving habits. Some drivers even feel the need to use a VPN when connecting their phones.

The Physical Controls Comeback

Manufacturers are starting to adjust. After years of pushing all-screen interiors, several automakers have begun reintroducing physical controls for high-use functions like climate and volume.

It’s not a full reversal, though, just a course correction. We’re now seeing the best of both worlds: large touchscreens being paired with dedicated buttons, knobs, and steering wheel controls. The idea is simple: use the screen for complex or infrequently used features, and keep tactile controls for the things drivers adjust constantly, keeping their eyes on the road.

That balance matters more in trucks than anywhere else. Diesel owners aren’t just commuting—they’re towing, working job sites, and covering long distances in unpredictable conditions. Interfaces that demand attention or fail under pressure don’t hold up in the real world.

Where Does This Leave Diesel Truck Owners?

At the end of the day, the touchscreen debate comes down to personal preference and how a truck is used.

For drivers who can really benefit from integrated data, navigation, and connectivity, modern infotainment systems are a legitimate upgrade. For those who prioritize simplicity, durability, and ease of use, the shift toward screen-heavy interiors can feel like a step backward.

After all, in a work truck, the best interface isn’t the one with the biggest display or the most features. It’s the one that gets out of your way, lets you stay focused, and works every time you need it.