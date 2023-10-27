DW NEWS

News

Cummins names new VP of Electrolyzers

While not entirely new to the market, Cummins has recently begun a strong push into the electric and other types of the alternative power market and has now named a new VP to run the charge, no pun intended. A 28-year veteran of Cummins, Alexey Ustinov will now be the companies’ Vice President of Electrolyzers, which is Cummins’ hydrogeneration business. According to Amy Davis, Cummins’ VP, and President of New Power: “Hydrogen will play a significant role in a decarbonized global economy, with the ability to support the most energy-intensive industries. Electrolysis represents a critical component of a net-zero future, and Alexey’s expertise and experience will help us drive the technology and the market forward.”

https://www.dieselprogress.com/news/cummins-names-leader-of-electrolyzer-business/8021524.article

Memorandum

Rest In Peace, Mr. Lovrich

When it came to making the Allison hold up to high horsepower and huge torque, there was nobody better in the business than Mike Lovrich. Lovrich’s small transmission shop, Inglewood Transmission, was known throughout the country as the place to go for the best A1000 on the market. Lovrich was an innovator and a pioneer in the transmission world, and he was also known to tell you exactly what was on his mind. Some of the most powerful and fastest Allison-equipped GMs in the country continue to run transmissions put together at his Fullerton, California facility. Rest in peace, Mr. Lovrich.

Source: https://inglewoodtransmission.com/

https://bankspower.com/https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/03iqair.php

Memorandum

Mike Skinner Passes Away

If you’ve ever heard of the Ramifications truck or you remember a certain dually running 10-second quarter-miles back in the day, you know about Mike Skinner (pictured right, next to Ben Shadday). Mike is perhaps best known in recent times for campaigning the first Wagler Competition Products CX400 in his Pro Mod Dodge Ram (the aforementioned Ramifications truck), which required frequent trips back and forth between Indiana and Colorado. On June 13th Mike lost his battle with cancer, but he will forever be remembered as one of the toughest and most highly motivated racers in diesel.

News

Caterpillar Moves to Texas

Caterpillar recently announced the move of its global headquarters from Deerfield Illinois to Irving, Texas. According to Caterpillar’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby, “We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which

supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world.” While Caterpillar has long been rooted in Texas, since the 60s in fact, the bulk of their employees currently reside in Illinois. That is slated to change later this year.

https://www.dieselprogress.com/news/caterpillar-to-move-hq-to-texas/8021412.article

Emissions

5 Minutes After The SCOTUS Decision…

Wasting no time following the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the EPA’s capacity to regulate power plants (i.e. West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency), the Clean Air California coalition issued a statement calling on states to act on their own. To combat climate change, the coalition believes California could lead the way by passing the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act, which will be on the ballot this November. The Clean Cars and Clean Air Act will require investing nearly $100 billion over the next 20 years to prevent wildfires and to help “jumpstart” the state’s transition to cleaner means of transportation.

Source: https://cleanairca.org/

Emissions

Supreme Court Limits EPA Authority Over GHG Emissions

It was a big week in emissions news, on many fronts. The highlights begin with the high court’s 6-3 ruling to restrict the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. In a key statement, the justice’s inferred that the EPA cannot interpret the Clean Air Act to mean it can attempt to shift power generation away from fossil-fuel plants to cleaner sources. According to Chief Justice John Roberts, “A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself.” The ruling foils the Biden administration’s optimistic plan to achieve a carbon-free electric grid by 2035, but it may help to curb rising energy costs in the future.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/06epa2.php

OEM News

It’s NOT Snake Oil

For several years, S&S Diesel Motorsport has been perfecting its disaster prevention system for the CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pump aboard ’11-newer 6.7L Power Stroke engines. Recently, the company put its Gen 2.1 disaster prevention kit to the ultimate test to see if performs exactly as advertised. The guys at S&S intentionally damaged one of the piston’s roller tappets inside a CP4.2 and rotated it 90 degrees within its bore (causing it to dig into the cam lobe) and then reinstalled it on their Super Duty test mule. After 180 total miles (60 of which consisted of towing a trailer) and approximately 4 hours of run time, the truck limped back into the shop down on power but still running. Upon teardown, it was apparent that the disaster prevention kit had saved the injectors, rails, fuel pump, and return lines, and kept the tank clean—something that would save a customer thousands of dollars.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

