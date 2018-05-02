Long synonymous with the Ford F-150, Roush Performance is making its first foray into the Super Duty market, by taking on the F-150’s bigger brother — the F-250.

Image credit: Roush Performance

The 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250 exterior package consists of a full front grille with integrated accent lights, newly designed hood and bumper cover, complemented by wider fender flares up front and a square R hitch cover out back. There’s also new shoes, in the form of Roush 20-inch rims that come with both black and gray wheel rub protectors, clad in BFGoodrich KO2 325/60R20 all-terrain rubber. Inside, the Super Duty receives a makeover with Roush embroidered headrests, WeatherTech floor liners and a new console badge.

Of course, it’s not a Roush without a performance upgrade. A Roush/Fox 2.0 suspension system levels the ride height at +1.5 inches without compromising the truck’s stock payload and towing capacity. The diesel variant also gets a dual-tipped DPF-back exhaust system, ensuring that the truck sounds as good as it looks.

Image credit: Roush Performance

The whole package is rounded off with Roush’s signature graphics, consisting of a the familiar Roush USA flag, windshield banner, rocker blackout with accent color, tailgate striping and bedside logo.

The 2018 Roush Super Duty F-250 starts at $13,880 on top of the truck’s base cost and comes with a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.