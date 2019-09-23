Diesel News 9.23.19

Truck of the Week



A First-Gen to Join 5.90 Index

It’s been six years since Logan Yelton’s ’93 Dodge has been out and about, but it hasn’t exactly been hibernating. He’s been transforming his Club Cab into a 5.90 Index truck destined to compete on the Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS) circuit. Unlike most common-rail trucks in the ultra-competitive 5.90 field, Logan will campaign a mechanical Cummins. His P-pumped, 12-valve headed engine comes from the Scheid Diesel camp, so expect north of 1,500 hp and rock-steady reliability. Not only will Logan have the only first-gen in this category, but the truck is four-wheel drive, too. A front four-link will be employed up front, along with the factory Dana 60. We can’t wait to see its debut.

Highlights



Duramax Carnage

How hard can you push a stock internal LBZ Duramax? Short answer: until it fails. Long answer: quite a while with the right parts and driving style. In campaigning the first and fastest stock engine LBZ in the 9’s (including a best of 9.80 at 141 mph), Direct Injection Engineering’s Jesse Klennon finally found the limit of playing with fire. After a short-shift scenario inevitably caused a torque spike and all hell to break loose, the block was windowed in more than one spot. The factory long-block Duramax was sporting 300-percent over injectors, dual CP3’s, and a 68/71 VGT from Danville Performance when it let go. Along Jesse’s 9-second, stock bottom end journey he proved that a 300,000-mile engine could survive more than 50 passes in the 900hp range.

Events

Morgan Primm Memorial Truck Brawl

Dozens of competitors turned out to compete at the 2019 Morgan Primm Memorial Truck Brawl held on September 22, an event designed to remember the late Power Stroke guru that started Midwest Diesel and Auto. Dirt drags, truck pulls, and a dyno competition highlighted the action, with the 6.4L shown here clearing 1,243-rwhp aboard the rollers and taking home First Place (look for a full feature soon). Even though rain showers lingered throughout the day and eventually brought an early end to the truck pulls, the dirt drags went off without a hitch, the show ‘n shine offered plenty of eye candy, and the owners of One Up Offroad, Tyrant Diesel, and Proven Diesel were also onsite, interacting with customers.

2019 Cummins Fueling Mods Coming Soon

Staying on top of the latest and greatest engines available, S&S Diesel Motorsport has initiated product development for the 2019 (1,000 lb-ft) 6.7L Cummins platform. Pulled from a wrecked ’19 Ram 3500 and supplied by FSR Diesel Inc. and Done Right Diesel Performance, the 700-mile high output Cummins will be a great way for S&S to stay ahead of the curve. In keeping with the company’s recent CARB-compliant ventures, look for 50-state legal products to stem from their research, as well as the development of high-performing, off-road and competition only components.

Vintage Diesel

Check out what social media dug out of the archives! It’s a 1964 Hendrickson Prime Mover. Fittingly called “Big Henry,” it was built to lug as much as 500 tons up a 15-percent grade and features tandem axles front and rear, along with a massive Cummins V1710 V-12 under the impossibly long nose. While this version of the Cummins V1710 was rated for 500 hp, we’re not sure what the torque number was, or what kind of gearing was used to tow 1 million pounds uphill. We do know that the 28.0L V-12 was capable of turning out 2,300 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm, thanks to a 6.00-inch stroke (the bore was 5.5-inches). Too cool!

OEM News

Ram Goes Big in Texas

Ram plans to make its presence known at the 134th annual State Fair of Texas. With a ’19 Ram 3500 on display front and center, the best-in-class 1,000 lb-ft torque rating from the all-new 6.7L Cummins will be highlighted, along with the truck’s 35,100-pound tow rating and 7,680-pound payload capacity. Ram’s fifth-generation interior is also being praised for setting the benchmark in ride comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology that goes way beyond what competing brands are offering. Ram’s promise of announcing a few surprises on September 26 (the night before opening day) has the media tuned in to find out what exactly the Ram camp is up to.

EPA/NHTSA: One National Program Regarding GHG Emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have issued a final ruling on the federal government’s power to provide nationwide fuel economy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards. The action, called the “One National Program Rule,” prevents California from adopting and enforcing its own GHG emission regulations. With this action, there will be one uniform national fuel economy and GHG emission standard for light duty trucks and automobiles. The state of California will retain the ability to enforce its low emission vehicle program and other emission standards to combat smog-producing pollutants.

