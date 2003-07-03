Up next

Riffraff Diesel Upgraded CPS for 1994–2003 7.3L Powerstroke — The Modern “Black Cam Position Sensor” Replacement

The original International Black Cam Position Sensor (CPS) on early 7.3L Powerstroke engines was known for delivering a smoother idle, stronger cylinder contribution, and noticeably better drivability. When it was discontinued nearly 20 years ago, owners were forced to rely on the less-refined Grey CPS, sacrificing those OEM performance characteristics.

Riffraff Diesel has solved that problem with a fully engineered, next-generation 7.3L CPS upgrade. This new Cam Position Sensor restores the desirable behavior of the Black CPS while adding the benefits of modern electronics. With increased signal strength, cleaner waveform output, improved stability at higher RPM, and enhanced reliability, Riffraff’s upgraded CPS provides more consistent performance than even the original Black CPS could offer.

