Letter From the Editor Tucker Harris

Letter From the Editor

It’s summer y’all! And that means truck show season is in the midst of running our lives right now! Traveling most weekends and making sure our rides are top-notch on the others. It’s a lifestyle, not a disorder (no matter what your wife says).

We are here to make sure you have something tangible to put in your hands when you want to escape from your phone and see what the rest of the Diesel World is doing! It’s really cool to be able to share enthusiasts of all natures and the hard work they pour into trucks, tractors, and anything with a diesel-powered engine.

Thanks for tuning in to another issue. We appreciate you all for subscribing or grabbing a copy at your local newsstand. Enjoy the August issue!

Happy reading!