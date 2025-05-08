Up next

Author

Share article

Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Mail 0

Letter From the Editor Tucker Harris

Letter From the Editor

It’s summer y’all! And that means truck show season is in the midst of running our lives right now! Traveling most weekends and making sure our rides are top-notch on the others. It’s a lifestyle, not a disorder (no matter what your wife says).

We are here to make sure you have something tangible to put in your hands when you want to escape from your phone and see what the rest of the Diesel World is doing! It’s really cool to be able to share enthusiasts of all natures and the hard work they pour into trucks, tractors, and anything with a diesel-powered engine.

Thanks for tuning in to another issue. We appreciate you all for subscribing or grabbing a copy at your local newsstand. Enjoy the August issue!

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter

Happy reading!

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

You May Also Like

Top Upgrades for Your Truck: Essential Gear and Performance Enhancements

TransferFlow 40-gallon Tank and Toolbox Combo  The 40-gallon refueling tank and toolbox combo is DOT legal to carry and transfer gasoline, diesel, and kerosene fuels. […]
DW TRAC

Tractor Talk: 1957 Oliver Super 77 Hi-Crop: Ollie With A Lift

1957 Oliver Super 77 Hi-Crop: Ollie With A Lift Hi-Crop, High Clearance, High-Clear, HC… whatever name the manufacturer chose for them, tractors with extra clearance […]
Aaron Gold Suburban

The New Guy: Aaron Gold

Hello everyone! My name is Aaron Gold, and I’ve been asked to take the driver’s seat here at Diesel World magazine. I’ve been writing about […]