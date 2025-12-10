The Hottest Diesel Upgrades Hitting the Market

Fleece performance Engine Mounted Fuel Filter Assembly 2011-’24 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke

Behold! The Fleece Performance Engineering under-hood filter replacement assembly for your Ford F-250/350/450 6.7L Power Stroke! OEM plastic filters are prone to cracking and fuel leakage, and that won’t do. Eliminate the risk of a cracked filter with FPE’s billet cap assembly and quick disconnect fittings. The drop-in replacement filter assembly locks directly into your stock filter location and utilizes a replaceable spin-on Donaldson filter that is easily serviceable. The kit includes an extra Donaldson fuel filter, further extending the time before you need to purchase an additional filter, letting you use every gallon of fuel you paid for.

Fleece Performance

fleeceperformance.com

Industrial Injection LLY, LBZ & LMM Billet Injector Hold-Downs with ARP Bolts

Features include heat-treated high-alloy billet steel construction and a center-aligning washer to allow for proper installation every time. These hold-downs come with an ARP bolt kit and a 1-year unlimited mile warranty.

Industrial Injection

industrialInjection.com

KC Borg Warner S300-SXE Turbo Rebuild Kit with 360° Upgraded Bearing

This is a new rebuild kit for Borg Warner S300-SXE turbochargers. The kit is exactly as shown in the product image and comes with an upgraded 360° thrust bearing, a new thrust collar, an oil slinger, piston rings, journal bearings and sleeve, and a compressor cover and backing plate O-rings.

KC Turbos

kcturbos.com

Full Send Diesel 2003-’18 Dodge/Ram DIY Bolt-On Traction Bar Kit

Full Send Diesel’s DIY bolt-on traction bar kit is here! This is the same as FSD’s complete traction bar kit, except you will purchase the tube and weld the supplied heim adaptors on yourself.

FSD has spent several months designing a traction bar set that would not only look good but also function in the harshest of situations. Every single component that goes into this traction bar kit is of the highest quality and strength, using CAD drawings direct from Chrysler, ensuring a perfect fit. FSD specifically designed these bars to be the beefiest bolt-on option on the market.

This system is pricey, but we encourage you to pay close attention to the differences between it and others available on the market. FSD uses 2-inch OD ¼-inch heavy wall tube and massive 1 1/4-inch joints on both ends, making these unbelievably strong and double adjustable. Grade 8 mounting hardware and brushed 304 stainless steel overlays come standard in every kit. If you are looking for the best, you have found it.

Full Send Diesel

fullsenddiesel.com

S&S Diesel Motorsport 50 State LML CP3 Conversion Kit – CARB Certified with Pump

All S&S Diesel Motorsport CP3 pumps come with a 2-year warranty. No tuning is required. Duramax CP3 pumps are built from brand-new Bosch LBZ-based pumps and then modified to suit various fueling requirements from 500 to 1,400 horsepower in a single pump configuration. Every S&S CP3 pump will have a data sheet in the box that is crucial for proper calibration.

S&S CP3 pumps are internally modified, besides just increasing displacement, to efficiently deliver fuel well beyond the peak RPM of most diesel engines. Why? Some competition engines need high-RPM fueling, so S&S makes it a standard. The competition CP3 pumps might not be for everyone, but they’re a wise choice for those who want the best…and the data above backs it up.

S&S Diesel

ssdiesel.com

DODGE RAM 2004.5-’07 5.9L CUMMINS STOCK PATRIOT SERIES™ INJECTOR – REMAN

Each injector has been calibrated to a much tighter tolerance than the OEM units and is a drop-in replacement for the factory injectors. Replace just one or replace all six! Sold individually with the latest revisions.

Dynomite Diesel Products

dynomitediesel.com