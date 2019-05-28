When the 2019 Ford Ranger finally made its much-awaited debut in the US, the compact pickup truck had only one available engine: a 2.3L turbocharged gas mill.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Meanwhile, foreign markets enjoy a variety of engine options, from turbo or bi-turbo diesels to Ford’s TDCi plant.

That may soon change.

The blue oval fanatics at Ford Authority managed to catch a Ford Ranger with blacked out badges testing around the Detroit area. While at first glance the truck looked just like a run-of–the-mill T6 Ranger, eagle-eyed observers will spot subtle differences that point to a diesel plant under the hood.

For one, the bed is occupied by a non-production accessory connected to the mule’s rear end. Scuttlebutt says the device is actually the truck’s exhaust, and the catalytic converters are the black tubes hanging beneath the floorpan.

The mule is just the latest sighting of a diesel-flavored Ranger romping around Detroit. Around the same time last year, Autoblog managed to snap spyshots of a disguised Ranger. Giveaways include the word “diesel” taped over the fuel door, and bits of black smoke emanating from the tailpipe in the cold Michigan winter.

-ADVERTISEMENT-

So is this evidence of a diesel Ranger finally making its way stateside? If it does, then there’s a good chance it will have more than the 158hp of its overseas cousin, since its GM and GMC rivals make over 180hp in diesel form.

Only time will tell.