Diesel News 10-14-19

Truck of the Week

Diesel Ford Lightning

It’s both loved by 7.3L fans and hated by first-gen Lightning purists, but either way Ryan and Cooper Zelazny’s 7.3L Power Stroke-swapped ‘95 Lightning is eye-grabbing. The SVT F-150 is fitted with air bag suspension, DJM lowering I-beams, a custom four-link rear suspension, and an 8.8-inch rear end with disc brakes. Under the hood, the forged-rod 7.3L has been stuffed with Comp Cams 910 valve springs, hardened pushrods, and ARP head studs for hard parts. As for fuel, 350/200 hybrid injectors from Full Force Diesel, an SRP1.1 high-pressure oil pump, and an electric fuel supply system are employed. For air, a T4 S468 turbo and a Super Duty intercooler can be found. It’s a recipe that virtually guarantees 600-rwhp…

Source: https://www.facebook.com/latemodelresto

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Rated for 32-MPG

The 2020 EcoDiesel may not top GM’s new inline-six diesel in average half-ton fuel economy, but it can be driven farther on a tank of fuel. The new EPA fuel economy rating for Ram’s latest 1500 series truck, powered by the revised 3.0L VM Motori V-6 with 480 lb-ft of torque, checks in at 32-mpg highway on 4×2 models. For 4×4 versions, 29-mpg is achievable out on the open road. Thanks to the available 33-gallon fuel tank, the new Ram half-ton EcoDiesel’s range extends beyond 1,000 miles. Pricing for the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel starts at $36,890, plus a $1,695 destination charge.

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Cross-Bolts Save Lives

Mike Miller suffered a bit of turbocharger carnage recently. Luckily, the cross bolts in his downpipe kept the turbine wheel from rocketing out the exhaust system. It’s proof that the 3/8-inch cross bolts required by the Outlaw Diesel Super Series do their job, but also that positioning them as close to the turbine wheel as possible is key. For a more concealed look (but not yet certified by ODSS), Sun Coast offers its patented cross-blade design, which integrates the cross bolts within the downpipe flange, thereby placing them as close to the turbine as possible without being located directly in the exhaust housing.

Source: http://www.suncoastdiesel.com/

Events

Blackout in the Country

One of the biggest fall gatherings in the diesel industry took place over the weekend, with an estimated 2,500 spectators descending on Woodbury, Tennessee for the annual Blackout in the Country. Hosted by Beans Diesel Performance, enthusiasts of all ages were treated to burnouts, chassis dyno action, dirt drags, truck pulls, and some of the best BBQ in the Mid-South. Throw in all of the above, along with a show ‘n shine chock full of the nicest trucks around and a sizeable vendor’s alley and you have an event with very little downtime. If you like having something to do from sun-up to midnight, definitely mark this yearly affair on your calendar for 2020.

Source: https://bdpshop.com/

OEM News

10 Years After Dropping the “Dodge” Name from Ram

On October 4, 2019, Ram Truck celebrated 10 years of becoming a stand-alone brand following the auto maker bailouts of 2009. Coinciding with the 10-year anniversary is the “Power of Innovation” marketing campaign, which showcases the brand’s decade-long commitment to building the segment’s most innovative and award-winning trucks. The one-minute Power of Innovation video highlights how Ram Truck chose to reinvent itself, dedicate itself to truck customers, go on to gain recognition from its peers, and reimagine, redesign, and rebuild itself in 10 short years.

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Scientists: Internal Combustion Engines Aren’t Going Anywhere

Even though electric propulsion tends to dominate the news these days, some experts are reminding us that internal combustion will be with us for the foreseeable future. In an editorial put together by 37 globally-prominent scientists on behalf of the International Journal of Engine Research, the case is made that, so far in the history of humanity, burning fossil fuels has been the only reliable source of energy. The editorial also reminds readers that the entire planet is essentially linked by an infrastructure system that is largely based on the internal combustion engine, and that obstacles such as cost, weight, and other limitations do not make electric propulsion a better alternative at the present time.

Parts Rack

Steinbauer Power from Scheid Diesel

With roots deeply embedded in agriculture, it stands to reason why Scheid Diesel offers products intended to maximize productivity on the farm. As a Steinbauer dealer, Scheid offers its ag customers the highest quality, most vigorously tested programming on the market today. By optimizing injection duration (not simply cranking up rail pressure), Steinbauer modules provide for precise fuel control throughout the rpm range, and do not alter injection timing—something that is best left up to the factory ECU. As a result, Steinbauer modules offer the safest 20-percent horsepower and torque increases in the industry, along with providing a significant reduction in fuel consumption.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/