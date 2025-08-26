Fix Your 6.4L Turbo Problems With Smeding Diesel

Looking to unlock serious reliability, improved drivability, and customizable power from your 6.4L Power Stroke? Our Fixed Vane (Non-VGT) Single Turbo Conversion Kit is the ultimate solution for ditching the failure-prone factory compound turbo setup—without the headaches of complex fabrication or hardware compatibility issues. This system does require tuning for proper operation, as it replaces the factory VGT setup with a fixed geometry turbocharger—but the payoff in performance, reliability, and simplicity is well worth it.

This kit replaces the stock VGT compound system with a fixed geometry turbocharger, offering a cleaner, more reliable setup that eliminates the moving vanes and electronic actuators that are known to cause issues in the factory system. Whether you’re building a daily-driven tow rig or a weekend powerhouse, we offer a wide range of turbo sizes to suit your exact performance needs—everything from quicker spool and lower EGTs to high-end horsepower builds Smeding Diesel has it.

At the heart of this conversion is a precision-machined 6061 billet aluminum pedestal, offering extreme strength and corrosion resistance without adding unnecessary weight. It’s paired with a cast iron intermediate up pipe designed to retain heat in the exhaust stream. Why does that matter? Hotter exhaust gases maintain higher velocity, delivering more energy to the turbine wheel—resulting in quicker spool-up and more consistent turbo performance. The cast construction also ensures a uniform and precise fit, which means better sealing and easier installation.

This is a complete bolt-in kit that installs with zero modifications to your truck. Everything you need is included: high-quality oil feed and drain lines with fittings, all necessary gaskets and hardware, and an option to add a two-piece downpipe, air intake, and CCV system for a fully integrated, streamlined upgrade.

Whether you’re after long-haul reliability, improved throttle response, or big-time dyno numbers, this kit delivers—with the flexibility to grow with your truck’s build. Say goodbye to constant VGT issues and hello to a proven setup built for power, simplicity, and durability.

Ready to transform your 6.4L? Explore our turbo sizing options and build your kit today.