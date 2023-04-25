First Race Of The Year—And New Records Are Already Being Set

As expected, the heavy hitters wasted no time putting power down at Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam. Not only did Jared Jones turn in a 4.08 at 187 mph, but he took full advantage of Rockingham’s lengthy racing surface and decided not to lift until the 1320, where the Scheid dragster’s blazing 6.17 at 229 mph was achieved. Then, the long-awaited return of the Stainless Diesel Pro Mod Corvette culminated in a 4.14 at 177 mph, under only its second full pass, no less. The latter ET represents a new ODSS Pro Mod record. Back in Pro Dragster, Mattie Graves sent the Hollyrock Customs Duramax rail through the eighth-mile in 4.04 seconds (at 189 mph) for the new record in the organization’s fastest category. Graves would also take home the win in the Pro Dragster class.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/