Rudy’s Season Opener

The 2023 Outlaw Diesel Super Series season kicked off over the weekend with the Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam held at North Carolina’s Rockingham Dragway—and boy did things open up with a bang. Despite rainy weather canceling the action on Saturday, new class records were set, a dragster ran things out through the quarter-mile (to the tune of 229 mph), and new winners were crowned. In Pro Street, UCC champ Justin Zeigler rocketed to a 4.96-second pass in qualifying and later beat out DHD in the finals with a 4.90. The Pro Mod trophy would be claimed by Enrique Gonzalez and his nasty little Colorado. In 5.90 Index, Jerry Parrot (who made the jump up from 6.70 this year) took home the hardware.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/