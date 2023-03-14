Nissan To Use EV Trucks For New Vehicle Deliveries

Nissan is among the first manufacturers to trial battery-electric, heavy-duty trucks for new vehicle deliveries. Two versions are currently being used to move new vehicles from the port of Los Angeles to area dealerships. Chris Styles, vice president of Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America, was quoted as saying: “Exploring the use of BEV trucks for new vehicle delivery is an important milestone in our journey toward carbon neutrality throughout our business.” Appropriately, the first dealership deliveries included a drop-off for several of Nissan’s all-new EV crossover, the 2023 Ariya. Also fittingly, the BEV big-rigs appear to be limited to making relatively short route deliveries at the present time.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/releases/companyView/75820