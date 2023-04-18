Buckle Up…The EPA Is Doubling Down On Emission Regulations

The EPA has proposed new light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty emission standards for model year 2027 and later. On the light-duty and medium-duty side, the focus is twofold: targeting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as well as criteria pollutants such as NMOG, NOx, and PM emissions. The new GHG standards would begin in model year 2027 and gradually increase through model year 2032, when the rule would ensure that between 64-and-67-percent of all new U.S. car sales are electric. Widespread use of gasoline particulate filters (GPF) is expected to commence in order for gasoline-powered engines to meet the proposed PM emission standard.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2023/04epa.php

