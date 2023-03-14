Fleece Performance Powerflo In Tank Diesel Lift Pump
Fleece Performance Powerflo In Tank Diesel Lift Pump
12-Valve Performance In-Tank Lift Pump

Finally, an in-tank lift pump for late first-gen and second-gen 12-valve owners. Fleece Performance Engineering’s latest PowerFlo lift pump fits 5.9L Cummins-powered ’91-’98 Dodge trucks and combines reliability with a performance upgrade.

The unit’s use of dual gerotor pumps means it’s capable of supporting up to 800 hp and its in-tank location means it’s not as susceptible to gel-ups as aftermarket chassis-mounted fuel systems are. Additionally, its OEM-style active fill bucket technology eliminates the need for draw straws and tank sumps, which often have ¼-tank issues.

The PowerFlo pump comes with an integrated fuel sender, 16 feet of push lock hose and all necessary AN fittings, a block-off plate for the OEM mechanical pump, wiring harness and fuse taps, and a flange tank seal.

Source: https://www.fleeceperformance.com/

