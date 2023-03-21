Electric Turbos: The Real Game-Changer For Diesels

From battery electric vehicles to electric turbochargers, the automotive world is changing. Garrett is providing all the education you need to know regarding the future of turbo technology. The company’s E-Turbos provide for instantaneous response, which is both great for on-track performance and real-world, everyday driving. In fact, though they shine in motorsport applications Garrett’s E-Turbos are designed to help meet future global emissions compliance by enabling advanced combustion, complement hybrid-electric vehicle applications, and even allow OEM’s to downsize internal combustion engines without sacrificing horsepower or torque. With Garrett’s electric turbo technology, could we bid turbo lag farewell for good?

Source: https://www.garrettmotion.com/