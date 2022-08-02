7.3L Upgrades

RIFFRAFF DIESEL BILLET STAINLESS STEEL INJECTOR CUP SLEEVE SET 1994-2003 7.3L

Got a 7.3L Powerstroke? Looking for a perfectly seated injector cup every time? Riffraff’s multiple Patent Pending stainless steel extreme duty injector cups are CNC machined for precise quality using 100% USA-made billet stainless steel. You can expect a longer lifespan thanks to thicker walls and the greatly increased durability of stainless steel versus the factory installed and commonly available brass. Set includes eight stainless steel injector cups. Riffraff Diesel even has an injector cup puller/installer available for rent for customers when purchasing these injector cups.

Riffraff Diesel

RiffraffDiesel.com

Keep It Cool

Heatshield Products db Headliner Kit

A car or truck’s roof is a large entryway for heat and noise and is rarely insulated much past a flimsy headliner. Installing the Heatshield Products db Headliner Kit adds a layer of heat and sound insulation between the headliner and the roof. At only 1/8-inch thick, Stealth Shield won’t cause fitment issues with the headliner and can handle up to 1,800 degrees F of constant heat. Part two of db headliner Kit’s protection is db Skin liquid sound damper. It applies easily with a normal paint brush or roller, and it can even be applied with certain diphone feed spray guns. db Skin effectively dampens the panel against vibration over a range of 10 to 40 KHz. Combined with the Stealth Shield insulation, the result of installing the Heatshield Products db Headliner Kit is a significantly cooler and quieter interior to make your time behind the wheel more comfortable.

Heatshield Products

Heatshieldproducts.com

Allison Transmission Upgrades

Goerend Transmissions Allison 1000 High-Strength Steel Flexplate

New from Goerend Transmissions is their High-strength steel flexplate for any Allison 1000 (or 10L1000) backed Duramax. It’s 50% thicker than OE so it’s a stronger & more economical replacement than the factory installed flexplate. The new flexplate is manufactured via a metal spinning process for a more durable product than other manufacturing methods; contains no applied coatings to prevent potential hydrogen embrittlement that may occur with zinc or oxide coatings and eliminates undesirable direct thrust force to the crankshaft and thrust bearings. Fits any 2001+ Allison 1000 or Allison 10L1000 with Duramax Engine.

Goerend Transmissions

Goerend.com