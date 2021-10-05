Truck Of The Week

New Mechanical Injection 4×4 Record

When Adam Foltz isn’t competing in the 5.90 Index class at ODSS events, you can find him working on his 60-foot game, and even turning the wick up on his lightweight, P-pumped 24-valve second-gen. Trying a new AFC setup designed by friend, Blake Miller, over the weekend, Adam was able to put the truck through the eighth-mile in 5.20 seconds with a trap speed of 132 mph. This E.T. resets the bar for a mechanical injection, four-wheel drive truck. The record-setting pass happened after Adam cut a 1.2699-second 60-foot, another aspect of his drag racing repertoire that has come a long way.

Highlights

Scheid Rail Runs With The Big Dogs

In other P-pump Cummins news, Scheid Diesel’s Jared Jones made headlines with a 4.059-second pass at a blazing 189.1 mph. Not only is it one of the quickest eighth-mile passes the iconic Scheid rail has made to date, but it also qualified Jared 14th for the Elite Top Dragster class at the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Drag Wars event at Galot Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina. The Scheid team has always found time to race with mainstream organizations over the years (namely NHRA and PDRA) in addition to the ODSS circuit. And by the looks of it, they are inching their way to a 3-second pass…

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/

U.C.C. Winner For Sale

After kicking the idea around for some time, Justin Zeigler has decided to unload his UCC-winning third-gen Dodge. Everything but the deck-plated D&J power plant is included, which means one lucky buyer will get a chassis that’s proven capable of running 5.3s in the eighth-mile despite weighing more than 5,000 pounds. The ’06 Ram sports a rear four-link, Menscer Motorsports coil overs, reinforced AAM axles (Yukon chromoly shafts in the AAM 925, and Yukon spool and 38-spline axles in the AAM 1150). It would be the perfect candidate to drop an engine into and go race, especially for anyone considering the 5.90 Index class. Zeigler says the first $50K takes it.

Source: http://www.zeiglerdieselperformance.com/

Events

Rudy’s Preview

There’s a showdown brewing at Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam, and it’s happening in the Pro Mod category. Rumor has it that Ben Shadday just added two nitrous solenoids to his Wagler-Cummins-powered, split-window Corvette and called out the boys at Firepunk Diesel. Needless to say, driver Larson Miller will have all five kits active on the Hot Shot’s Secret/Firepunk S10 come October 8th and 9th. Will Shadday have enough to drive around the defending class champion, and will it be the closest (and fastest) side-by-side race of 2021? Better come to Julian, North Carolina and find out!

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Big Pull In Kentucky

With more than 200 hooks on the docket, it was a big weekend down in Owenton, Kentucky. And it was even bigger for the hometown hero, Drew Slayback. His common-rail Dodge has been on a tear lately, and the good luck continued on Saturday night when he took the win in front of the local crowd. Drew’s class, the 8,200-pound Stock Diesel Truck field, a category within the Kentucky Indiana Truck/Tractor Pullers Association (KITPA), allows for a 2.5-inch (63.5mm) stock-appearing turbo to be run, along with a 0.200-inch map groove.

Source: http://www.kitpapulling.com/index.html

OEM News

GM Reports Third Quarter Sales…And They’re WAY Down

The effects of semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories are taking a big toll on one of the world’s largest automakers. General Motors dealers delivered 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2021, which was down 218,195 units from a year ago. Now for the good news. GM did grow its retail share in the full-size pickup segment by 2 percentage points in the third quarter, with Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra combining for a 38-percent share. Fleet sales were up 13-percent to boot. In addition, seven in 10 customers in the full-size SUV segment bought a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, or GMC Yukon.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/70904/7931?token=l5NC5FiQpjR6VYY9ge0v&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=

Emissions

Is Cummins Going Electric?

Cummins has been awarded a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for its high power density inverter project, which is intended to spur advancements in zero-emissions vehicles. Cummins’ project will be focused on the development of advanced electric-drive components like traction inverters and lithium batteries to improve power density, durability, performance, life span, safety, and affordability. According to Cummins’ VP of Research and Technology, Wayne Eckerle: “It’s our mission to help our customers reduce their carbon footprints today, as the transition to zero-emissions accelerates globally.” “As producers in early adoption markets, we use our learnings to improve the enabling technology, bring down costs, improve performance, and ultimately incentivize additional markets to transition.”

Source: https://www.cummins.com/