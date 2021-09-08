Diesel Of The Week

The Green Reaper—Is Coming Back!

Fresh out of surgery at Mickey’s Chassis Works, the ’66 Nova known as the Green Reaper may soon be making a comeback. If you recall, this is the car that put diesels on the map in small tire racing, along with setting multiple diesel records. Formerly owned and operated by Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken, the car has been in the hands of Power Source Diesel’s Daniel Pearce since October of 2019. After tagging the wall, it was forced back under the knife, but is now nearing completion—complete with a host of upgrades that should only improve its straight line performance. Stay tuned…

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Mickeys-Chassis-Works-274055239307356

For Sale: Cummins-Ready Dragster For $30K

It’s already wired for a Cummins/TH400 combo. Buy it! This 273-inch Mike Bos Top Dragster chassis is for sale as a roller and ready to join the top ranks of diesel drag racing. It sports a 23-inch cage, has a 6.00 certification, 40-spline axles, 16×16-inch double bead locks with 35-inch tires, comes with a 4.56 Mark Williams gearset, and dual shoots. The Performance Racing Transmission’s Turbo 400 it comes with features an SFI Reid, a Reid glide length roller tail housing, a Coan Racing extreme 1.51/1.26 three-speed gear set, the SFI Cummins to TH400 flex plate you’ll need, and a non-lockup converter from Sun Coast.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/237957770335894/

Highlights

715 HP From A 63mm VGT

Recent testing of Stainless Diesel’s new VGT Boss 5-blade Holset for the 6.7L Cummins proved its 63mm drop-in replacement can support more than 700-rwhp. Using a test-mule with S&S 150-percent over injectors, a 12mm CP3, and Maverick Diesel tuning, the 5-blade charger made an ultra-clean 715 hp and 1,552 lb-ft aboard the chassis dyno at Maverick’s Energy, Illinois facility. The Stainless VGT makes use of its proprietary 5-blade compressor wheel technology, with a high-flow, 10-blade, 67mm turbine wheel being employed on the exhaust side.

Source: https://www.stainlessdiesel.com/

Red-Dye: Temporarily Legal in Louisiana

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) granted a dyed diesel fuel penalty relief for certain regions around the state of Louisiana. The suspension of the penalty is being allowed through September 15th due to a shortage of un-dyed diesel fuel caused by the hurricane that made landfall on August 29. However, the relief is only available if the operator of the vehicle running dyed fuel (or the person selling the fuel) pays the tax of 24.4 cents per gallon that is normally applied to diesel fuel allotted for highway use.

Source: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-grants-dyed-diesel-fuel-penalty-relief-in-louisiana-due-to-hurricane-ida

Almost In The 5’s

Ultimate Callout Challenge 2021 competitor David Petrick took a shot at breaking in to the 5’s in the eighth-mile over the weekend, following a 6.00-second pass. Unfortunately, while the truck was on what looked like a 5-second pass, the forward planetary checked out when the intermediate shaft deleted all of its splines… It’s another case of what can happen when heavy trucks try to go stupid fast, but David will be back at it again shortly. As for the event it happened at, it was the 1st Annual Diesel Days event put on by ’21 UCC champ Justin Zeigler and his crew at Zeigler Diesel Performance.

Source: http://www.zeiglerdieselperformance.com/home.html

OEM News

Ford Reports Best F-series Sales Since The Chip Shortage Began

As the only automaker to publicly acknowledge the semiconductor chip shortage (that we’ve seen), it’s nice to know how the company is coping with the biggest production obstacle to stem from the worldwide pandemic. Ford’s retail sales grew 6.5-percent in August, thanks to production and inventory improvements. FoMoCo took 41,000 new retail orders, which is up 4-fold, and F-series showed its best performance since the semiconductor chip shortage began. Those sales figures were up 11-percent over July’s numbers. While this news is a positive sign, Ford has also been up front in stating that the semiconductor chip shortage could last into mid-2022.

Source: https://www.ford.com/

7 Generations Of The VW Jetta…Too Bad There Is No US Diesel Option Any Longer

Volkswagen is celebrating 42 years of Jetta production in the United States, a lineup that has now spanned seven generations. Born from the demand for a Golf-sized model but with a trunk, the original Jetta (Mk1) was introduced in America in 1979, as a 1980 model packing just 76 hp. The Mk2 was introduced in 1985 and the Mk3 came along in 1993, while the Mk4 (beginning in ’99) arguably reinvented the wheel, given the performance and 50-mpg fuel economy potential of the 1.9L TDI diesel engine. The fifth generation (Mk5) was unveiled in 2005, the Mk6 came along in 2011, and the current generation debuted in Detroit back in 2018, but comes with no diesel engine option. Will we ever see a diesel Jetta in the states again?

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/70567/7885?_se=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb20%3D&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g%3D&token=3ix0UaiPuUaTG6w5EjYa