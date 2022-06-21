Move of the Week

Cummins names new VP of Electrolyzers

While not entirely new to the market, Cummins has recently begun a strong push into the electric and other types of alternative power market and has now named a new VP to run the charge, no pun intended. A 28-year veteran of Cummins, Alexey Ustinov will now be the companies’ Vice President of Electrolyzers, which is Cummins’ hydrogeneration business. According to Amy Davis, Cummins’ VP, and President of New Power: “Hydrogen will play a significant role in a decarbonized global economy, with the ability to support the most energy-intensive industries. Electrolysis represents a critical component of a net-zero future, and Alexey’s expertise and experience will help us drive the technology and the market forward.”

Record Sales For The Automotive Aftermarket

According to SEMA’s latest 2022 Market Report, retail parts sales were at the highest yet in 2021. Up from $47.9 billion in 2020 to $50.9 billion in 2021. SEMA estimates the increase is due to an increased interest in owners working on their own vehicles (go figure) as well as the ease on in person sales restrictions which for the most part ended in 2021. Off all the different markets SEMA studied, pickup trucks remained the largest. Great news for us truck folk as the industry continues to grow.

Caterpillar Moves to Texas

Caterpillar recently announced the move of it’s global headquarters from Deerfield Illinois to Irving, Texas. According to Catterpillar’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby, “We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world.” While Caterpillar has long been rooted in Texas, since the 60’s in fact, the bulk of their employees currently reside in Illinois. That is slated to change later this year.

BMW’s Diesel 4-Series Gets a Tweak by Alpina

German Diesel Fans rejoice, BMW’s diesel 4 Series Gran Coupe just got better. Alpina has upgraded the four-door sedan with a whole slew of upgrades that give the model a significant edge on the standard model. According to motor1.com; “Powering the Alpina is BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that produces 350 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Alpina gives the 4 Series Gran Coupe a mild styling makeover, adding a new front splitter. At the rear, the D4 S Gran Coupe wears Alpina’s sport exhaust system that finishes in four exhaust pipes and a new rear diffuser. New 20-inch wheels reinterpret the Alpina Classic 20-spoke-wheel design, wrapping the forged spinners in Pirelli P Zero ultra-high-performance tires. Alpina does offer 20-inch Pirelli Sottozero Series II rubber for winter driving and colder climates.”

One Millionth Massey Rolls off the Production Line

Massey Ferguson recently completed production of it’s one millionth tractor at the Beauvais plant, France, where the company has been manufacturing since November 20, 1960. Darren Parker, vice president of Massey Ferguson, North America said: “2022 is a year of milestone celebrations for Massey Ferguson,” “We applaud the hard work and dedication of our colleagues in Beauvais to produce our one-millionth tractor. We’re also excited to celebrate Massey Ferguson’s 175 years of straightforward, dependable equipment innovation this year. These dual milestones prove our status as agricultural problem solvers dedicated to providing the right equipment, at the right price, for individual farming operations. Our equipment, just like our customers, is Born to Farm.”

