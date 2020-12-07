Diesel News: Ram Wins, New Racing Rules, Cummins Nova and more... - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

Ram Is Back On Top!

You didn’t expect Ford’s 2020 Super Duty to own the top towing and torque figures for long, did you? Finishing the year with a bang, Ram announced its 2021 model 3500 trucks will offer an available 37,100-pound gooseneck towing capacity—and that the new 6.7L Cummins will produce a best-in-class 1,075 lb-ft of torque. The additional 75 lb-ft of twist stems from a flow rate increase in the high-pressure common-rail injection system and a higher boost threshold for the Holst VGT. To support the Ram’s higher towing capacity, the rear frame rails have been fully boxed and the rear axle’s structural crossmember has been beefed up for 2021. Your move, Ford…

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=22338&mid=1

Highlights

Another Cummins Nova (Cummin-ova?)

Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken just couldn’t stay away. His latest project was recently loaded into an enclosed trailer and lugged 800 miles north to Indiana for some engine testing. First stop, S&S Diesel Motorsport to finish up the wiring for the MoTec stand-alone ECM that will control the power plant. Then, it’s on to Freedom Racing Engines for a dyno-tuning session—presumably on one of the company’s competition 6.7L-based common-rail Cummins mills. Will Milliken’s latest engine be based on Fleece Performance Engineering’s billet-aluminum block? Regardless, expect it to produce 2,500 hp or more on a single charger.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Flex Plate Shield Required In ODSS Racing

A new mandate will take place in select Outlaw Diesel Super Series classes in 2021. For vehicles running quicker than 6.40-seconds in the eighth-mile (or 10.00 in the quarter-mile) or that exceed 135 mph, a flex plate shield will be required. Loganbuilt Transmission and Race Fab is currently manufacturing 304 stainless steel shields for 47/48 Chrysler applications and they retail for $250. If you’re running a 4R100 or even an Allison in one of the ODSS’s quicker racing categories, fear not. The folks at Loganbuilt also plan to have flex plate shields available for these transmission options by the start of the 2021 racing season.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Loganbuilt-785752505135968/

Immaculate First-Gen: Stolen!

We always hate to see this, but maybe you can help catch these guys. Back at the end of November, Joe Casey’s youngest son’s Texas-plated ’93 Dodge W250 was stolen from an Escondido, California business. The mint condition first-gen was stolen out of the Casey’s enclosed trailer, the trailer locks having been cut. In addition to the theft of the truck and damage done to the trailer, a tool box was emptied, along with a Snap-On floor jack, photography equipment, and two trailer batteries being taken. The Casey’s are asking that anyone with information regarding the theft contact them in return for a reward.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/116186795681607

Pro Stock Tractor Engine For Sale

Ready to run with the big boys? David Justison has his Pro Stock John Deere with 3,500+ horsepower potential up for sale. The engine, a 619-680 ci 50 series from Tantrum Enterprises has just two runs on it since being refreshed, and was originally destined to power Justison’s championship-caliber Corn Fed tractor. The big cube ‘Deere sports a crank, rods, and a billet cylinder head from Riverside Engine, Arias pistons, an Aviaid belt-driven fuel and oil pump (dry sump system), a 5.5-inch Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo Pro Stock charger (with a 5.6-inch also available), and a massive 18mm billet Sigma pump from Columbus Diesel Supply. It’s all backed up by a Rursch Specialties 4-disc clutch with a blow-proof Probell bellhousing.

The Ultimate 4R100 Setup

When it comes to the 4R100 transmission, Brian’s Truck Shop is a household name, but one of this built four-speed automatic’s best supporting actors is an OEM 6.0L Power Stroke transmission cooler. The folks at Morris Motorsports in Reidsville, North Carolina swear by the combination of a BTS 4R100 and 31-row factory cooler, but there’s more to it than that. During the install, the radiator’s internal cooler is bypassed for optimum cooling. This combination normally yields 120 to 130-degree transmission fluid temps empty, and 150 degrees while towing heavy. With heat being the most common killer of automatic transmissions, a little added insurance goes a long, long way.

Parts Rack

Wicked Wheel 2 Compressors

Drop-in compressor wheel technology has never been so easy or worthwhile, and DieselSite wants you to experience the difference for yourself. The company’s complete line of Wicked Wheel 2 compressor wheels are proven to provide quicker spool up and improved transient response, lower intake temps, eliminate surge, and unlock more peak horsepower. From the ’95-’98 Holset HX35 on the 12-valve Cummins to ’11-‘16 6.7L Power Strokes to ’01-’16 Duramax mills, there is a drop-in replacement for every application. DieselSite even offers the Wicked Wheel 2 for 6.5L GM, Ford IDI, and Nissan Titan XD applications—engine models with few aftermarket turbo upgrades.

Source: https://www.dieselsite.com/