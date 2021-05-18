Diesel News - It's UCC Week! - Diesel World

Event of the Week

Ultimate Callout Challenge

The day has finally come. This Friday, the biggest and baddest diesel trucks in the entire country meet up in Indianapolis for this year’s Ultimate Callout Challenge. Dyno, Drags and a sled pull. Watch the best in the Diesel World compete to see who is the best diesel powered pick-up out there. The three day event starts Friday morning and runs until Sunday afternoon. Can’t make it? We’ve got you covered. Tune into our Facebook page (@dieselworldmag) Friday thru Sunday for our stream from the track brought to you by Goerend Transmissions. Tons of interviews from racers, vendors and more plus highlights of the action on the track/dyno. This is the diesel event that should be on everyone’s bucket list.

For Sale

PPEI’s Non-Compliant Corvette Is On The Market

One of the quickest diesel Pro Mods ever pieced together is up for grabs. That’s right, PPEI’s Duramax-powered C7 Corvette is for sale—and it will no doubt make its new owner a winner. At 2,700 pounds, it’s the lightest diesel Pro Mod yet to hit the scene. The late-model ‘Vette rides on a Jerry Bickel chassis and was powered by a 408 ci Duramax with Wagler heads, Industrial Injection fueling, Bullseye Power turbos, and rocked a Rossler TH400 transmission. If you recall, the car went 4.30s right out of the box back in 2019, so it’s a proven performer, and then some…

OEM

Garrett’s New, Two-Stage VNT System

Garrett has opened up about its two-stage variable geometry turbocharger configuration designed for the BMW 3.0L inline-six, a turbo system that originally debuted on four-cylinder engines back in 2015 (via the 125d, X125d, and 225d). The dual VGT system, combined with a 48-volt starter-generator, can turn out 340 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque in factory form. The system features an integrated, 7-port exhaust manifold (one of which is dedicated to EGR), an electronically actuated turbine bypass valve, VNT technology on both the low-pressure and high-pressure turbochargers, and a water-cooled compressor. Garrett claims the water-cooled compressor enables higher EGR rates to reduce NOx formation. With its two-stage VNT system aboard BMW’s 3.0L I-6, it meets stringent Euro 6d emission regulations.

For Hire

Cummins Is Hunting For Techs

Looking for a rewarding career path with one of the biggest names in the diesel world? Cummins Sales and Service of Hilliard, Ohio is hiring. Specifically, the Columbus area location is hoping to fill two tech positions. Both spots offer the promise of good pay and benefits, as well as working and learning alongside some of the most seasoned, veteran Cummins mechanics in the region. It’s a chance to be part of a busy team at one of the largest Cummins repair centers in Ohio.

Highlights

The 6.4L Block’d 6.0L

While Warren Diesel Injection awaits the arrival of a billet 6.0L block, they came up with a solution for cracking blocks in the meantime. They’ve taken a stronger, 6.4L block, sleeved it down to a 6.0L (0.030-inch over) bore, and equipped it with 20mm 6.0L cylinder heads. A billet adapter plate is also present at the back of the engine to accommodate a high-pressure oil pump. Shorter, larger diameter and stronger head studs also help keep the heads glued to the block. Despite suffering turbo issues on the engine dyno, Warren’s latest HEUI-fired, 6.0L Power Stroke creation made 1,995 hp at 5,000 rpm!

Kicked Off The Track

Getting the boot from the drag strip is nothing new for Adam Aquino. This time however, he received his ejection in formal writing. After passing tech at his local NHRA-affiliate quarter-mile track, Adam’s Cummins made a blazing 9.60-second pass at 146 mph—and promptly attracted the track official’s attention. Written up for not having the proper chassis certification (his roll bar was good for 10.0), license, or seat belts (which were just out of date), he got the big DQ. Perhaps Adam’s biggest disappointment was that he never got the chance to use his second stage of nitrous…9.60s may have only been the beginning.

Parts Rack

6.7L Ford Turbos & Retrofit Kits In Stock

Alliant Power is geared up to help you with any of your late-model 6.7L Power Stroke turbocharger needs. Whether you’re working on a pickup truck or a chassis cab model, its certified dealers have the Garrett GT3788VA and GT3582VA in stock, ready to ship. And not only that, Alliant dealers have the popular Retrofit Kit in stock to go along with it (DKT1516TURKIT). Each retrofit kit comes complete with the turbo gasket, pedestal, pedestal-to-turbo gasket, coolant pipe, and pedestal oil filter you need to perform the job. Either turbo comes with a new VGT control valve solenoid also.

