Truck Of The Week

Duramax-Swapped K-series Crew Cab Is On-Point

In a world where over-the-top paint jobs, lifts, or obscene amounts of horsepower seem to be the order of the day, this is the kind of build that grabs our attention anymore. The cowl hood, the gloss black in all the right places, the modern conveniences throughout and (of course) the Duramax under the hood make this the square body crew cab one of the best-executed projects we’ve seen. With Dmax power, Amp Research Power Steps, and the retention of the body lines that made these rigs one of the best eras for pickup trucks, it’s the perfect blend of old and new.

Highlights

Lucas Oil Discontinues Pro Pulling League

After 17 years, Lucas Oil is discontinuing operation of the Pro Pulling League (PPL). Indianapolis-based Lucas Oil Products made the announcement at the 2022 Champions Tour banquet in Louisville, and the subsequent press release on the matter sent shockwaves throughout the truck and tractor pulling world. While the decision will undoubtedly change the pulling landscape, it’s not the first time a major organization has hung it up. In the words of Patty Haisley of Haisley Machine: “We’ve been through this before. Please let those who are working diligently on a solution do what they do and give them space. It’s been a good run and we have been very fortunate to have been a part of the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League for 17 years.”

Source: https://www.propulling.com/press/article/121840?fbclid=IwAR0oJg71m3Sv8quk6gJu9iU8WIUYVdhsJdUlLVG4pthPYmDRj_PM78NQXu8

High HP Classifieds

Firepunk’s S10 Is officially For Sale

As its ’70 Duster Pro Mod project continues to take shape, Firepunk has officially put its S10 up for sale as a roller. That’s right, the chassis that’s been 3’s in the eighth-mile is available—and all you’ll need to do is drop a Cummins in place and go racing. A Rossler TH400 with 12-inch Neal Chance converter, carbon driveshaft, 9-inch rear axle, TBM brakes, Menscer double-adjustable rear shocks, and Menscer double-adjustable front struts come with the sale. Also included are two sets of wheels and tires (big tire and 315 radials), a Bosch Motorsport 15.1 ECU, Bosch DDU9 logger and display, Bosch PBX90 powerbox, dual Strange parachutes with air launcher, a 98mm GTX turbo, and a 20-pound fire suppression system.

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

CLEAN ‘06 Laramie Up For Grabs

If you’re in the market for a well-preserved third-gen with the venerable 5.9L common-rail under the hood, you better pick up the phone and give Levi Krech a call ASAP. That’s if it’s not sold already… His fully-loaded (with business console) ’06 Ram 2500 Laramie is as stock as they come, has 218,000 miles on the odometer, a fresh 48RE automatic, and only a couple small areas of surface rust. Even better yet, the 5.9L Cummins itself is bone-stock. Levi himself gives the truck an 8.5 out of 10. It’s listed for $24,499.

OEM News

Massive Recall For All ’20-Newer Ram Heavy Duty Trucks

According to Consumer Reports, Ram has recalled nearly 250,000 Cummins-powered ’20-’22 2500 and 3500 series trucks due to a fire risk. In addition, we’re told Ram has put a stop-sale in place. The problem, which effects 68RFE-equipped Rams, can be traced back to internal pressure within the transmission, where transmission fluid exits via the dipstick, sprays the hot exhaust manifold, and causes an engine fire. According to Ethan Patterson of WP Developments, from the factory the venting capability of the 68RFE is overloaded, so the ATF simply takes the easiest path out when excessive pressure builds up. Aftermarket breather kits and valve body modifications are in order to correct the issue—as Ram has no factory available fix yet.

Source: https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-recalls-defects/ram-recalls-heavy-duty-pickup-trucks-for-fire-risk-a1154113022/

EV News

Check Out Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV Cold-Weather Tips

And now for a quick-look at the pending, all-electric future no one wants… With frigid conditions on the way in the upper regions of North America, Ford has issued a few tips for maximizing the range of its electric, F-150 Lightning. Among the automaker’s recommendations are to: park your truck in a garage whenever possible, keep your F-150 plugged in when parked, and use the heated seats and steering wheel (if equipped) as primary heat to reduce energy consumed by the HVAC system. Ford also recommends turning the heater off, if possible, when charging, or at least lower the temperature enough to remain comfortable. But what if you don’t have a garage, a means to keep it plugged in when parked, and want to use heat rather than rely on the seats and steering wheel? We can see the flood of sub-100-mile range reports pouring in already…

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/75070/8547?token=9CrIkyhpm7ZotaPigG0W&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=

Parts Rack

Raybestos’ Ram 48RE Performance Proven Clutches

When it comes to automatic transmission clutches in high torque diesel applications, the GPZ units available from Raybestos have a proven track-record on their side. Now the Indiana-based company offers four clutch pack kits, called Torqkits , for the 48RE automatic. Benefits of its GPZ friction and steel clutch plates include increased torque holding capacity, enhanced shift feel, and smoother clutch engagements. Raybestos’s Torqkits are specifically designed for ’03-’07 Ram 2500 and 3500 applications where drag racing, hooking to the sled, pulling a trailer, or digging through mud are on the agenda. Front Direct, Rear Forward, Overdrive Brake, and Overdrive Direct GPZ Torqkits are available.

Source: https://www.raybestospowertrain.com/