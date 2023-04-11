GM 3.0L Duramax Sierra 1500 AT4X
GM 3.0L Duramax Sierra 1500 AT4X
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

3.0L Duramax Makes It Into 2024 Sierra 1500 AT4X

It’s official. GM is bringing the 3.0L inline-six Duramax to the AT4X trim for the 2023 model year. Thanks to its advanced off-road capability, premium technology, and an exclusive, luxuriously appointed interior, the AT4X trim level has long offered drivers the ability to venture further off-road with confidence and in comfort. By adding the 3.0L Duramax to the AT4X package, GM expects sales for its diesel option to rise above the 20-percent take-rate it currently enjoys. The updated 3.0L Duramax now produces 305 hp (a 10-percent increase compared to model year 2022) and 495 lb-ft of torque (a 7.6-percent increase from MY22).

Source: https://newspressusa.com/releases/companyView/76238

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like
Cummins Diesel Engine Lifting Bracket

Firepunk’s Engine Lifting Bracket Is Legit!

“I don’t trust your lifting bracket to hold a fully dressed engine…” How’s this for a confidence booster? To prove its engine lifting bracket is as strong as advertised, Firepunk Diesel posted…
Diesel Truck Wars Drag Race

Diesel Truck Wars

As it often does, the Diesel Truck Wars Spring event kicked off diesel drag racing for the season. Once again held at Northeast Dragway in Hertford, North Carolina, loads of trucks showed up…