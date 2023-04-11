3.0L Duramax Makes It Into 2024 Sierra 1500 AT4X

It’s official. GM is bringing the 3.0L inline-six Duramax to the AT4X trim for the 2023 model year. Thanks to its advanced off-road capability, premium technology, and an exclusive, luxuriously appointed interior, the AT4X trim level has long offered drivers the ability to venture further off-road with confidence and in comfort. By adding the 3.0L Duramax to the AT4X package, GM expects sales for its diesel option to rise above the 20-percent take-rate it currently enjoys. The updated 3.0L Duramax now produces 305 hp (a 10-percent increase compared to model year 2022) and 495 lb-ft of torque (a 7.6-percent increase from MY22).

Source: https://newspressusa.com/releases/companyView/76238