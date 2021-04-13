Diesel News - Event News; Emissions News; And More - Diesel World

Pass of the Week

Santjer Performance’s 3.0L BMW 335d Runs 6.70s

Perhaps no one has done more to push the BMW M57 diesel to new heights than Matt Santjer of Santjer Performance. He recently began dialing in his 335d ‘bimmer for the 6.70 Index class, where he has plans to run in ODSS this season, and went 6.72 at 109 mph and made it all the way to the semifinals at Diesel Truck Wars. His 335d sports triple-turbos, dual CP3’s, S&S 100-percent over injectors, and a bone-stock transmission! Even with power limited to 700-rwhp, that’s impressive for both a factory slush box and a 3.0L inline-six. BRR Tuning dials in the ECM.

Source: https://santjerperformance.com/

Highlights

Work Stock Cummins Engine Makes 1,200+ HP

They’ve long known their way around Work Stock pulling trucks, and now the guys at LinCo Diesel Performance have developed a winning combo for one very lucky customer. On the engine dyno at S&S Diesel Motorsport, the LDP-built 6.7L Cummins recently turned out more than 1,200 hp on a Work Stock-legal charger (Missouri, Illinois region). To you and me that means more than 1,000 hp will be making it to the wheels in one mean puller this summer. If the rest of the truck’s combination checks out, it may just be the Work Stock candidate to beat in 2021.

Source: https://lincodieselperformance.com/

Events

Golden State Diesel Fest

The first ever stop on the new Holeshot Series drag racing circuit is less than a week away. And we’re hosting it!! Get yourself out to Sacramento Raceway (or watch the live feed from our Facebook page, @dieselworldmag) for some epic Diesel Drag racing, a dyno competition, and a massive truck show put on by Street Trucks. Huge thank you to KC Turbos, Belltech Suspension, Banks Power and Atturo Tire, for helping us make the event happen. Saturday April 24th at Sacramento Raceway!!

https://www.facebook.com/events/234622424952297/

Emissions News

Despite Lockdowns, NOAA States CO2 and Methane Emission Levels Increased In 2020

Brace for more emission standards regulation talk… The US National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is reporting that, despite worldwide economic slowdowns, carbon dioxide and methane emissions rose last year. According to measurements obtained at NOAA’s remote sampling locations, the global surface average for CO2 emissions was 412.5 ppm in 2020, up 2.6 ppm during the year. NOAA states that this is the fifth largest rate of increase in CO2 in the administration’s 63-year record. Ambient concentrations of methane in 2020 were the largest ever recorded since NOAA began systematically logging those measurements back in 1983.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/04noaa.php

Could It Happen Here?

In Belgium, officials have officially agreed to new particulate number tests to be performed during annual vehicle inspections. The focus of the measure, which is still unofficial at this point, is to prevent the removal of diesel particulate filters from diesel vehicles. If a vehicle emits more than 1 million particles per cm3, it is given a red card and the DPF issue (or lack of DPF) must be resolved within 14 days. If a vehicle puts out less than 250,000 particles per cm3, it earns a green card. The new particle counter test means than Belgium is taking the lead in Europe in what it refers to as DPF fraud.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/04be.php

More Events

Just Breathe Dyno Event

The fourth annual Just Breathe dyno for charity event took place in Augusta, New Jersey, over the weekend. The event was established by Big Time Kustomz in honor of diesel enthusiast, Michael Accetta, and all proceeds go to a foundation set up in his name (the #breatheformichael foundation). In addition to vendor and show ‘n shine festivities, a chassis dyno was in operation all day. Winners of the highest horsepower, highest fuel-only horsepower, and lowest horsepower categories were all rewarded with cash payouts. Despite competing with a hurt 6.4L common-rail Cummins mill under the hood, Kyle Carney took top fuel-only numbers in his third-gen Dodge.

Source: http://bigtimekustomz.com/

Rudy’s Season Opener

Outlaw Diesel Super Series drag racing is set to kick off just like in the good old days. That’s right, on April 23 and 24 ODSS racing returns to Piedmont Dragway in Julian, North Carolina. After a forced hiatus in 2020, the Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam (as well as the October event in the fall) is highly anticipated by both competitors and spectators alike. The action begins Friday with qualifying for all Pro classes, grudge races, and a gamblers race. Racing continues on Saturday with eliminations, a show ‘n shine, and the finals that afternoon.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Parts Rack

Stainless Feed Tube Retention Nuts

Sometimes it’s the little things that can make or break an engine’s aesthetic appeal. No one knows that better than Scheid Diesel. The company’s comprehensive line of Cummins replacement parts has grown to accommodate stainless steel feed tube retention nuts. These nuts hold the injector feed tubes in the cylinder head on ’03-newer Cummins engines, and the factory nuts are prone to rust over time. If you’re replacing your feed tubes (as is recommended by many any time they’re removed), a few extra bucks thrown at a little dress-up will go a long way once the install is complete.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/