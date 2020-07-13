Diesel News 7-13-20

Event of the Week

Diesel World Drags

Another round of Diesel World drag racing is in the books, this one being presented by Smeding Diesel. On a hot weekend in Indiana, many of the nation’s elite drivers descended upon Wagler Motorsports Park’s eighth-mile track to do battle. After stringing together a slew of low 5-second passes, Stainless Diesel’s John Gilbert took home the win in Pro Street. Ben Shadday pulled off the win in Pro Mod, accomplishing the feat with his brand-new ’63 Corvette, Austin Doidge came out on top in the 5.90 Index class, and Ryan Riddle nabbed two trophies: one for 7.70 Index and the other for E.T. Bracket. Scheid Diesel’s record-holding dragster was on hand as well, making low 4’s look easy. Thanks to the support from S&S Diesel Motorsport, Goerend Transmission, KC Turbos, Exergy Performance, Hot Shot’s Secret, Luxe Offroad, Stainless Diesel, Gregg Jolly, Wagler Motorsports Park and Wyotech, our second Covid-19 era event went off without a hitch.

The Return of ODSS Racing

Using the second round of the Diesel World Drags as a launching pad, the next stop for many of the ODSS’s heavy hitters will be Crossville, Tennessee. On July 24-25, the seventh running of the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout will mark the first time an ODSS event has been held since March—and to say the organization’s racers are ready to get back on the track would be an understatement. Spectators are allowed and entry is $20 per head, with kids 12 and under getting in for free. If you’re in the area, give Tennessee’s biggest diesel drag race a look… you’ll like what you see.

Highlights

2020 Super Duty Tuning Looks Promising

Is it time for the L5P to step aside?! In the midst of working with Ford’s latest PCM for the 6.7L Power Stroke, the MD1CP006, the folks at Proven Diesel have come to the realization that the latest Super Duty might be capable of making an emissions-friendly 600-rwhp on tuning alone. Chassis dyno results thus far look extremely promising. Depending on how stout the new 10-speed 10R140 automatic proves to be, Ford may once again have the most potent tune-only engine/transmission combination on the market.

Project Towverlander?

In an age where everyone is a star on YouTube, Knucklehead Garage does it better than most. Its recent undertaking of a 7.3L ’00 Excursion build is both entertaining and informative, with several well-known industry names (Jelibuilt Performance being one of them) onboard. Plans for the build include adding a set of injectors and an improved fuel supply system, a larger turbo, addressing the 4R100 transmission’s weak points, and adding an ‘05+ coil spring/radius arm front-end to the mix.

Emission News

Postponement of EU Emission Standards On the Table

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), in a letter sent to the European Commission, has requested a 6-month delay of vital EU emission standards for both heavy-duty engines and light-duty vehicles. The ACEA’s reasoning stems from the shutdown of production and sales during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in vehicle stock buildup at dealerships, manufacturers, and importers. These vehicles meet current emission standards, but won’t in the coming months, as new standards are implemented.

California Pushes For Lower NOx Standards

More stringent NOx standards have been proposed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), along with a host of other regulatory changes and amendments. Of particular note, a key part of the proposal has to do with new useful life periods. On Class 8 vehicles, model year 2027-2030 engines have to achieve a 0.035 g/bhp-hr FTP/RMC NOx standard between 435,000 and 600,000 miles, while engines produced beyond 2031 would have to achieve 0.04 g/bhp-hr NOx between 435,000 and 800,000 miles. Clear as mud? You can check out all the fine details on CARB’s website.

Clean, Clean, Clean LB7 For Sale

If you’re on the hunt for an exceptionally clean LB7 Duramax, Tim Hilgendorf’s ’03 Chevy 2500 HD should be on your list. The 189,000-mile standard cab Bow Tie makes use of an Exergy Sportsman CP3 feeding 60-percent over injectors with new lines, sports a new 64mm Hight Tech Turbo in one of Wehrli Custom Fabrication’s S475 over stock compound kits, and has freshly-remanufactured heads with Hamilton Cams’ valve springs, HD pushrods, Grade C head gaskets, and eight glow plugs. A complete Kryptonite ultimate front-end kit and upper control arms, a built Allison with a Sun Coast GMax 5 kit, Merchant Automotive transfer case brace, EFI Live, and a 165-gph FASS system highlight the truck’s other mods.

