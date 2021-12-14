Event Of The Week

PRI 2021

It’s official, the PRI Show is back! And the biggest news is…well, the most disproportionately large product we could find in Indy was this impossibly packageable billet compressor wheel. Comments like “full boost some time tomorrow,” “the power will come on next Tuesday,” “when your boost gauge needs triple digits,” and “Ah, the Neverspool brand,” filled the air surrounding this mega-sized billet compressor wheel. While a bit cartoonish, the stunt worked and pulled all kinds of traffic past the Turbo Time USA booth at the show.

Source: https://turbotimeusa.com/

Highlights

Ben Shadday’s Corvette Brings Diesel To The Masses

To showcase a piece of diesel eye candy that also happens to be graced with state-of-the-art common-rail technology, Ben Shadday’s split window ’63 Corvette was parked in the S&S Diesel Motorsport booth at PRI. Shadday’s Pro Mod campaigns a Wagler Competition Products CX400 Cummins fitted with a billet head, S&S Ordnance 2500 bar injectors (that’s upward of 36,000 psi), and a MoTec M141 ECM and PDM15 power distribution module. Behind the wheel of his low-4-second ‘Vette, and competing within the ranks of the ODSS Pro Mod field, Shadday took Second Place in overall points in 2021 and also earned a big win at the season opener at Rudy’s.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

A Pro Street Rig With A Brand-New Look

When Paul Cato’s Pro Street second-gen rolls off the trailer this coming spring, it will be dressed like this. After a substantial amount of body and interior work, the common-rail-powered Cummins now wears an intense blue wrap that looks like a million. If you find yourself at an ODSS event in 2022, be sure to stop by the pits and gawk at this one. The hood stack and turbo inlet are especially well done. Also look for Cato to send his violent-launching, four-wheel drive standard cab into the 4’s soon…

Source: https://www.maverickdieselshop.com/

Tractor Pulling

Green Streak Pulling Team Retiring After 20+ Years Of Service

After 23 years of pulling, and 20 of those years spent competing all over the U.S. at the national level, the Boyd & Sons/Green Streak Pulling team is hanging it up. That means some of the finest pulling vehicles in existence are up for sale, along with some of the nicest toter homes you’ll come across. Among the items for sale are modified and Pro Stock tractors, and the aforementioned Peterbilt haulers. While sad, it’s a fitting end for the Boyd & Sons team, as they leave the sport as champions. The team collected its 10th (count them, ten!) National Points Championship in 2021.

Source: https://www.boydandsons.com/

Watch Out, ProCharger…

After seeing its products have great success on the drag racing scene, the folks at Hart’s Diesel have decided to expand into the supercharger market. That’s right, the manufacturer of the official turbo for the Outlaw Super Farm tractor class (along with offering products for Pro Street, Limited Pro Stock, Pro Stock and even Super Stock truck applications) is working on the “other” means of forced induction. Specifically, the company is developing a 140mm centrifugal supercharger (along with a 136mm unit) for the big dogs. Its billet-aluminum front cover allows Hart’s to make design changes in-house (no need to wait on a new casting…), and rumor has it that they’ve also designed their own crank drive for Hemi blocks.

Source: https://www.hartsdiesel.com/

Battery-Electric Trains—Rail Industry Not Buying It

In a study put together by researchers at the US Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a case has been made that US-based diesel-electric trains can be retrofitted with batteries (i.e. all-electric) in a way that is cost-competitive with diesel. However, the biggest problem lies in the study’s “envisioned” recharging routine. According to the former General Director Locomotive Engineering at United Pacific Railroad, Michael Iden, the largest obstacles would be getting a nationwide supply of battery tenders, as well as sufficient grid connectivity and having large amounts of power available. “A 9 MWh battery tender (what will be required) would be the equivalent of recharging 36 of Tesla’s proposed battery-powered Cybertruck tractors, each with a 250 kWh battery (or 90 Tesla auto’s, each with a 100 kWh battery). And that’s only the beginning of the criticisms. For more, follow the link below.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/12berkeley.php

Emissions News

CARB Passes “Periodic” Smog Check Regulations For Heavy-Duty Trucks

The California Air Resources Board recently approved a smog check regulation for medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses with gross vehicle weight ratings higher than 14,000 pounds. The implementation of a network of remote emission sensors are also part of the program… The program will require vehicles operating within California to perform periodic testing and submit the data to CARB, which will allow owners to submit the test results without having to visit a smog test location. The Heavy Duty Inspection and Maintenance program (as it’s being called) will also include the roll out of statewide roadside emissions monitoring devices and an automated license plate recognition camera network to screen for high-emitting trucks.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/12carb3.php