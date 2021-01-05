Diesel News - GM Employment, Monster Garage and more - Diesel World

Carnage of the Week

Windowed 5.9L Block

When you’re pushing the limits like Steven Giordano has been for the past few years, you can expect an air-conditioned crankcase at some point. However, prior to a rod exiting the ’06 5.9L Cummins’ block at King of the Street 2020, this engine did allow the OBS Ford it was powering to lay down an impressive best of 1,370 hp and 1,900 lb-ft of torque on the rollers. The engine also provided for a 7.03-second pass at 112 mph through the eighth-mile before giving up the ghost. Next up? A deck-plated 6.7L Cummins with all the fixin’s will power Steven’s old Ford, which he calls the Purple People Eater.

Highlights

Well-Executed Square Body Build

Square body Chevy fans will appreciate this take on an ’83 half-ton. The short bed standard cab sits above a Dana 60 Super Duty axle up front and a 14-bolt with a locker in the rear—and a head-studded LBZ Duramax lives under the hood. A Sun Coast Allison, Danville 68mm VGT and tuning, and a 150-gph FASS system make for a reliable 600 hp or so, and the 8 inches of lift provided by King coils makes room for the 37-inch tread mated to 22×14-inch Welds. The truck is currently up for sale at Platinum Motors in Portland, Oregon for $45,900.

Old-School, Power Service Altered May Be On The Market

For the right buyer, it appears that longtime diesel drag racer John Robinson will let his Power Service altered body go to a new home… The car would come with a mid-plate, clutch can, and even a Strange top-loader rear end with 2.90 gears. As a roller that just needs an engine (and hopefully a Cummins) to go racing, Robinson has stated $20,000 would close the deal. If you recall, this was the altered that used to run 6.70s—including a 6.72 at 212 mph once upon a time—with a compound turbo’d, billet-block Scheid Cummins under the removable hood. As proof that it’s a solid chassis, Robinson used to cut 1.0 and 1.1-second 60-foots regularly in the car.

When Diesel Goes Mainstream…

Red Horse Motorsports’ very own Dallas Penn has a TV spot coming up on an old hit show that’s being brought back to life in 2021: Monster Garage. In addition to working alongside the one and only Jesse James, Penn got to work with the crew that transformed a combine into a dragster—and it’s diesel! Teasers haven’t given much away, but if it’s the hot-rod-looking, 12-valve Cummins-propelled contraption we’ve seen in the season previews, it should be nothing less than killer to watch on TV. Stay tuned in to your local listings for coming air time(s).

270-rwhp 2.8L Duramax

Expanding its Stealth series turbocharger line to the 2.8L Duramax, DuramaxTuner.com recently showed the world what your 2016-newer Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon is truly capable of. How does 270 hp at the wheels sound? That’s right, in recent chassis dyno testing the company’s emissions-friendly tuning was combine with its all-new Stealth unit for some impressive gains for the LWN Duramax. The Stealth VGT is a direct, drop-in replacement that won’t alter emissions (or void your warranty), and it features a ball-bearing center section for utmost durability.

OEM News

GM To Convert 650 Workers From Temporary to Full-Time

Great news on the jobs front from General Motors, as the automaker announced plans to transition more than 650 workers from temporary to full-time employment in January, 2021. The move affects workers from nine different GM manufacturing plants, and in the states of Michigan, Indiana, Texas, and Missouri. Not only will granting these employees full-time positions lead to cost-share medical plan improvements, profit sharing, and company contributions into their 401K’s, but it builds on GM’s commitment to building a strong U.S. manufacturing base.

Emissions News

Canada’s Proposed Clean Fuel Standard

In an effort to curb the carbon intensity of liquid transportation fuels, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released its proposed Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) regulation in late December. Under the proposed standard, fossil fuel suppliers (which includes both producers and importers) will be forced to gradually decrease the carbon intensity of the liquid fossil fuels they produce and plan to import into Canada, from now until 2030. For the first compliance period, diesel, gasoline, kerosene, light fuel oil, and heavy fuel oil must be reduced by 12 gCO2e/MJ by December of 2022.

