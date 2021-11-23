Diesel Industry Mourns The Loss Of An Icon

Tragedy struck the diesel world over the weekend, following a November 19 car accident that claimed the life of Brian Gray and his young son. Gray, a regular Pro Mod competitor in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series and widely known as the driver of the quickest 7.3L-powered truck in existence, made a name for himself as an AMA Pro Motocross racer back in the early 2000’s, winning Rookie of the Year in 2003. When he got into diesels, he quickly took to the 7.3L and soon began drag racing competitively, building his own HEUI injectors, and ultimately pushed the 7.3L envelope arguably farther than anyone else ever has. His racing presence, expert advice, and trailblazing attitude will be greatly missed in the diesel industry.

Is this the first-gen of all first-gen’s? Love it or hate it, the big wheel craze is here to stay. If you ask us, the 22.5’s on this old-school dually look stunning. It’s another case where modern cosmetic appeal meets timeless, classic looks. The two-wheel drive, black-and-chrome beauty hails from the Lone Star State and went viral on Diesel Truck Addicts’ Facebook page shortly after this photo was posted. Tens of thousands of social media users agree with us: it would be the ultimate daily.

Spied: A Billet Block Duramax Is Traveling From Indiana To Florida

Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken is at it again. This time, he’s working with Wagler Competition Products on a Pro Mod Duramax project. Rumor has it that Milliken will be reviving the C7 Corvette formerly owned and campaigned by PPEI (the one coined “Non-Compliant”). With the a mockup block secured under the tonneau cover, Milliken pointed his fifth-gen Cummins south toward Florida. Who else is loving the idea that he’s keeping the Corvette Duramax-powered? And who else is excited for another Pro Mod being on the scene in the future?

246,000 Rams Recalled—To Be Fitted With CP3’s

Who knew a factory CP3 swap option would ever be on the table for ’19-’20 Ram owners? Nearly a quarter of a million ’19-’20 model year heavy-duty Rams (as well as cab-and-chassis models) equipped with the 6.7L Cummins are being recalled for the CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pump’s propensity to self-destruct. Complaints about CP4.2 pump failures led to an investigation being conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), but Stellantis—the parent company of Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge brands—is said to have initiated the recall independently, and prior to the investigation. Either way,’19-’20 Ram owners will soon have tremendous piece of mind in knowing that the old reliable CP3 is fueling their Cummins rather than the infamous CP4.2.

Ram 1500 Named To 10 Best Vehicle List

For the fourth consecutive year, Ram’s 1500 series truck has been named to Car and Driver’s 10Best vehicle list. Car and Driver evaluates each contender against its peers using a 100-point scale system, with the final tally being based on how well the vehicle meets its intended purpose. For two weeks, the publication’s editors drive, measure, test, and scrutinize more than 70 cars, trucks, SUV’s, and vans. To earn a 10Best win, a vehicle must deliver exceptional driving engagement, indisputable value and/or practicality while also fulfilling its mission better than that of its competition. Ram also continues to hold the crown for America’s most powerful half-ton truck, thanks to the 3.0L EcoDiesel’s available 480 lb-ft of torque.

Ford’s Plan To Advance Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing

Ford and GlobalFoundries, Inc. (a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing) recently announced a strategic collaboration to advance semiconductor manufacturing and technology development in the United States. The aim is boost chip supplies for Ford and the U.S. automotive industry as a whole. According to Ford president and CEO, Jim Farley, “It’s critical that we create new ways of working with suppliers to give Ford—and America—greater independence in delivering technologies and features our customers will most value in the future.” Farley went on to say that this agreement is only the beginning, as semiconductor solutions for ADAS, battery management systems, and in-vehicle networking for an automated, connected, and electrified future will also stem from the partnership.

Banks Monster Exhaust

Ready to double the flow of your ’20-’21 L5P Duramax’s exhaust system while also dropping post-tip EGT by as much as 15-percent? Banks’ Monster Exhaust is specifically designed for the latest Chevrolet and GMC HD trucks. The company’s 5-inch diameter DPF-back system is made from aluminized steel tubing, comes with a patented exhaust tip, and drops backpressure by as much as 85-percent. Banks’ Monster Exhaust system also provides a 15-percent reduction in EGT two feet behind the tip while offering 192-percent greater flow than stock. The company’s L5P Monster Exhaust system can be ordered with your choice of either a chrome-plated stainless steel exhaust tip, or a high-temp matte black tip.

