Buying Used and Getting Back to Basic

Getting back into our 2000 Ford F350 series, Project My2k is continuing to take shape as it morphs from your everyday half worn out used truck, into a refreshed practical daily driven tow rig. We started off the build going through a few basics, what to look for when buying used, simple tech tips for the 7.3L platform. We upgraded the factory intake and exhaust system and most recently upgraded the suspension with a BDS leveling kit, Fox shocks, and some new Toyo Tires on 20” Anthem wheels. This month, it’ll be more of the same, simple upgrades that can have a positive effect in how you use your truck and improving the overall driving experience.

Bestop EZ-Roll Tonneau

If you’ve ever owned a truck with a roll-up tonneau cover installed, you’ll understand why we’d tell you we could never drive another truck without one. And for a truck build, where you aren’t wanting to spend more than the truck is worth on upgrades, but still need great quality parts that work, Bestop offers a bed covers that’s hard to beat for the price. Their EZ-Roll soft cover was the perfect fit with a sleek low-profile cover that follows the bedsides nicely for a good look while offering great functionality. The easy no-drill installation took less than 15 minutes in the garage and the treated leather grain vinyl-coated polyester will withstand any climate and offer great UV protection. The simple hook-n-loop fastening system allows the cover to roll conveniently at the front bed rail to allow full access to the entire bed area while helping keep stored stuff protected from the elements when closed.

Edge Revolver Tuning

When this truck was brand new, there weren’t many ‘chip’ upgrades available, but the aftermarket back then developed some neat stuff in the early 2000’s like the Superchips Microtuner we found stashed behind the back seat of this truck after we’d purchased it. That Superchips tuner was extremely popular for the Power Stroke and could add safe power for towing but technology and the aftermarket even for the 7.3L market.

For years, Edge Products has been a leader in performance diesel tuning and calibration and hasn’t forgotten about the old 7.3L trucks with their latest Revolver multi-position chips available for the 1994-2003. The Revolver chip isn’t new technology, as this style of chip has been on the market for over a decade, but Edge’s latest updates allow it to be run in conjunction with their innovative Insight CTS3 for total control of the driving experience. By plugging the Revolver directly into the PCM through the factory J3 port found on the computer board and connecting into the EAS accessory for the Insight, power levels are now controlled on-the-fly with the touch screen monitor, no need to install an extra switch on the dash.

The Edge Revolver offers 6-poitions to suit just about any driving needs, from light and heavy towing, daily driving, performance and even a High Idle tune for faster engine warmups on cold mornings. The tuning strategies were developed to squeeze every ounce of performance out of that old 7.3L, safely and efficiently without a bunch of smoke. The chip also makes changes to the transmission strategy for improved line pressure and better torque converter lockup for excellent towing performance. The tow tunes offer great shift patterns to keep a heavy load moving, while the daily driver economy tune has great throttle response and pep for stop and go style driving.

Results

The 2000 Power Stroke was rated from the factory with 250hp at the flywheel, so accounting for drivetrain loss, it should be capable of around 210hp on a chassis dyno. Before we had our new lift and tires installed, we were able to visit the Edge Products facility in Ogden, UIT for a tour and a quick run on their in-house dyno room. With our previously installed Jammer air intake and 4” exhaust our 165,000 mile truck put down 223@2650 RPM with 445ft-lbs torque @ 2600 RPM’s. These numbers seemed pretty accurate and would give a great baseline to compare the new Revolver tuning with. With a quick reach over to the Insight CTS3 monitor, we were able to bump up to the Level 6 tune, which offered the most aggressive fueling and timing curve and best power potential. Another quick run through the powerband showed an improvement of 79hp/144tq, jumping output to 302/588. While we were pretty happy with this considering it was just a button press away for that 80hp, our CTS3 monitor did help show us we aren’t reaching the engines full potential yet.

On that top tune, which calls for more injection pulse width (injector on time) our factory high pressure oil pump just couldn’t keep up and our injection pressure, which should be in the 2800-psi range was plummeting at wide open throttle to well below 2000-psi. This means fuel isn’t being injected efficiently and won’t offer as complete of a burn as it could. This also meant we were losing some combustion chamber efficiency, meaning lower exhaust gas energies, resulting in less than optimum turbocharger performance and lower than normal boost pressures. It’s really a domino effect that we’ll definitely be looking into for some upgrades to make sure we’re getting everything we can out of this old engine. We’d fully expect another 20-30hp with the right ICP and boost pressures, and while a better high pressure oil pump is in the future, we’ll probably look at a turbo upgrade from KC Turbos and some fuel system changes from Riff Raff Diesel and maybe even a larger injector from Full Force Diesel.

As for the everyday drivability of the truck with the new Edge Revolver chip, it’s made a noticeable improvement in throttle response, turbo spool-up and even how the transmission feels. The truck definitely has more pep from a stop light and has really made it more impressive when towing. The weight doesn’t seem to load it down so hard and the truck accelerate much easier. Granted, if you’re comparing to the brand new trucks, we’re still 150hp shy of keeping up, but for what it is, the freshly tuned 7.3L is more than capable of getting the job done and taking you where you need. In upcoming parts of this series, we need to focus on some brake upgrades, fixing up that weak high pressure oil system, repairing some minor exhaust up-pipe leaks and getting a little more air through the engine with a better drop-in turbocharger.

SOURCES

Edge Products

www.edgeproducts.com

888-360-3343

Riff Raff Diesel

www.riffraffdiesel.com

541-879-1052

Bestop

www.bestop.com