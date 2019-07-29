Diesel News 7-29-19

Truck of the Week

Chevy Half-Ton Capable of 33 MPG

EPA fuel economy estimates are in for Chevrolet’s 3.0L-powered 2020 Silverado 1500 diesel, and they’re impressive. Out on the highway, two-wheel drive models are rated for 33-mpg and 23-mpg city. For four-wheel drive configurations, the highway numbers dip to 29-mpg but city mileage remains at 23-mpg. Thanks to the inline-six mill’s 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, the baby Duramax-equipped Silverado will be capable of towing 9,300 pounds and hauling as much as 1,870 pounds in the bed—figures that GM says meet the needs of roughly 90-percent of its light-duty customers.

Source: https://media.chevrolet.com/media/us/en/chevrolet/home.html

Events

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout

Now in its sixth year, the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout is a well-established mainstay in diesel drag racing. Over the weekend, the ODSS event enjoyed top-notch side by side action, a huge turnout in the show ‘n shine, and a steady stream of spectators. Class winners included Rawlings Barnes in Pro Mod, Johnny Gilbert in Pro Street, Mindy Jackson in 5.90 Index, Nathaniel Wheeler in 6.70 Index, Devin Ratliff in 7.70 Index, and Corey Smith in ET Bracket. Despite beating the likes of Larson Miller (driver of the record-setting Save the Racks Pro Mod S10), Ryan Milliken took a rocky ride after his ’66 Nova’s parachute was non-deployable following a 165-mpg pass. Luckily Milliken was able to bring the low 4-second car to a stop using the service brakes—and with just 3 feet left to spare.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Massive Super Stock Field in Ohio

Events hosted by the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) have a way of bringing everyone out of the woodwork. At the sanctioning body’s late July truck and tractor pull in Fort Recovery, Ohio, 18 trucks showed up to compete in the 7,500-pound Super Stock Diesel Truck class. That’s impressive. And who better to take the win than Van Haisley. Hooked to a sled that would allow no one to breech the 300-foot mark, Haisley’s Rock Hard Ram would go 296.78 feet, with Shane Kellogg’s Trump just inches behind. One foot behind that, Third Place went to Erik Stacey and his Smok’n Ya HD, followed by Kent Crowder in the Scheid Diesel Ram.

Source: http://www.ntpapull.com/

Highlights

Late-night Wrenching and an All-Night Drive

One reason the aforementioned Super Stock pull in Fort Recovery, Ohio had the immense turnout it did was because of these guys. Nathan Vegh and the Jumpin’ Jack Flash Ford, the P-pumped 7.3L-powered 2016 F-350 that normally pulls in Pro Stock, made a quick trip to Hypermax Engineering prior to the pull for a turbo change. A very big turbo change. The single turbo mechanical 7.3L was fitted with a triple-turbo arrangement during a late-night wrenching session at Hypermax’s northern Illinois facility, then the Jumpin’ Jack Flash team loaded up and made the 300-mile trip to Ohio.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/JJFPSPT/

On the Verge of Collapse?

After Travis Tatsch accidentally staged his truck with 52 psi of boost, he hurt something in the stock forged-rod 7.3L Power Stroke under the hood. But even though the 20-year-old engine in his OBS Ford needs three -12 AN crankcase vents and a custom catch can to keep blow by under control, he still plans to send it down the drag strip. The factory bottom end 7.3L has been graced with 450/400 hybrid injectors and an S475 for more than three years now, so Tatsch definitely knows it owes him nothing.

Separate Emission Standards for California

Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, and Honda have struck a deal with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding the fuel efficiency of its U.S. light-duty fleets. In the report, the four automakers agree to produce vehicles that can achieve nearly 50-mpg by the year 2026. By comparison, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has frozen the 2020 standard requirement of 37-mpg at the present time. Under the agreement, California will certify vehicles from Ford, VW, BMW, and Honda while also allowing them additional flexibility in the manner in which they meet each model year’s emissions goals.

FASS’s Extreme Water Separator Technology

Curious how efficient FASS’s fuel systems are at protecting your injection system? With 1.5 gallons of water added to two gallons of diesel in a test cell, owner Brad Ekstam recently demonstrated how well the FASS extreme water separator works. Even when exposed to roughly 50-percent water, the water separator allowed no water to be passed on to the injection system. Instead, the separator plugged, blew the system’s 10-amp fuse, and killed the engine. Then the water separator and fuel filter were drained and replaced, the system was keyed on and allowed to cycle for a period, and then the truck was started, completely free of any water-in-fuel. It’s proof that the cutting edge technology employed in FASS fuel systems is intended to preserve the life of today’s expensive injection systems.