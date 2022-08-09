Truck Of The Week

Justin Duffy’s Duramax Dominates No-Prep

When he isn’t competing in ODSS 5.90 Index you can catch Justin Duffy honing his skills at his local drag strip—and now he’s even dabbling in no-prep. Over the weekend, his classic body Silverado which, thanks to its 5,800-pound heft is coined Fat Amy (or #fatamy), earned the no-prep W against a Tesla model S Plaid. In Justin’s own words: “I was not about to let an electric go-kart beat me!” You can catch Justin’s big single, nitrous-huffing Duramax back in the ODSS mix at the upcoming Scheid Diesel Extravaganza August 26 and 27th.

Highlights

Hummer H1, Anyone?

How about a little love for the H1 Hummer? We don’t see many of these around anymore, but The Diesel Shop LLC’s Mike Wysowski has a ’95 model year XLC2 version up for sale, and at what appears to be a darn good price of $49,000. Remember when these things went for $90,000 plus just a few years ago? The 6.5L Detroit under the hood isn’t turbocharged but a brand-new 4L80E sits behind it, complete with a converter from Randy’s Transmissions. The paint is fresh, too, all lights have been converted to LEDs, and it sits on brand-new 37-inch Pro Comp tires and 17-inch Pro Comp wheels.

Source: https://dieselshopny.com/

Extensive In-House CP3 And Lift Pump Longevity Testing

When you feel the need to prove your 12mm stroker CP3 and mechanical SP3000 lift pump can provide tens of thousands of reliable miles (in addition to supporting monstrous levels of horsepower in competition) you equip an employee’s ride with said parts and turn him loose on the highway. Such was the case for S&S Diesel Motorsport. The company’s fuel lab technician, Daniel Wint, has been running a 12mm CP3 and SP3000 combination on his 6.7L Cummins for the last 30,000 miles. Along the way, and as you can see here, he’s towed everything in sight. Whether the application is long haul, daily driving, or top-tier competition, this combination from S&S has you covered.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

The Diesel Podcast Expands

When Patrick John Ellis debuted “The Diesel Podcast” back in 2016, there was no studio, no cameraman, no sound producer, and he didn’t even earn a paycheck to record his episodes. Fast-forward six years and 450 episodes later and not only has the podcast proven successful but it’s expanding. Thanks to a perpetually-growing listenership and more and more sponsors coming onboard, Ellis announced in early August that The Diesel Podcast would begin offering 4 weekly episodes. If you haven’t given the podcast a view or a listen, make sure you do. It offers the kind of in-depth, behind-the-scenes coverage of the industry that hardcore diesel people hunger for.

Source: http://thedieselpodcast.com/

First 68RFE To Hold 2,000-rwhp?

Could this possibly be the first 68RFE in history to hold 2,000-plus horsepower? WP Developments’ Ethan Patterson sure hopes so, and with help from big names like Raybestos Powertrain and Sonnax we’re thinking it’ll happen sooner rather than later. In development for some time, and with hundreds of late-model Ram owners salivating at the prospect keeping their 68RFE over performing a 48RE swap, Patterson may have finally cracked the code with the Chrysler six-speed. Look for this transmission to be parked in a truck capable of running 5’s at Wagler Motorsports Park during the upcoming Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.

Source: https://www.wp-diesel.com/

Emissions

Flo-Pro Fined $1.6 Million

Alberta, Canada-based Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust has settled with the Environmental Protection Agency to the tune of $1.6 million for violating the Clean Air Act. Part of the settlement includes an agreement to cease selling devices that delete or disable diesel vehicle emissions control systems. EPA estimates that, prior to the launch of its 2018 investigation, Flo-Pro sold more than 100,000 aftermarket defeat devices annually in the United States. In early 2019, Flo-Pro halted sales of said devices in the U.S. in an effort to resolve the matter. Thunder Diesel, a distributor located in Mountain Home, Arkansas, shut down all of its automotive operations as a result. Contrary to what some have heard, Flo-Pro is still very much in business, albeit with a different business model, and should continue on in the industry for the foreseeable future.

Source: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/flopro-performance-exhaust-and-thunder-diesel-performance-company-halt-sales-illegal

Parts Rack

Crate Motors

