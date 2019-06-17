Truck of the Week

Ram’s EcoDiesel Back on Top

In response to GM’s release of its half-ton diesel’s power figures (the inline-six 3.0L destined for 2020 models), Ram dropped a bomb of its own. Beginning with ’20 Ram 1500’s, the 3.0L EcoDiesel will turn out 260 hp (vs. 240 hp previously) and a best-in-class 480 lb-ft of torque (420 lb-ft previously). Peak horsepower checks in at 3,600 rpm, while the maximum twist is available 400-rpm sooner than it used to be, at just 1,600 rpm. On top of its VM Motori engine leading the half-ton field in torque production, Ram’s ‘20 1500’s will be capable of towing the most in the segment. Properly equipped, the EcoDiesel Ram’s maximum towing capacity is an impressive 12,560 pounds.

Source: https://media.fcanorthamerica.com/homepage.do?mid=1

HIGHLIGHTS



All The Boost

How hungry is one of Stainless Diesel’s 85mm Godfather turbochargers? Hungry enough to try to inhale your standard, open element high-flow air filter. At 80 psi of boost, Shawn Matz’ nasty 12-valve Cummins-powered ’00 Super Duty was just fine at the dirt drags. But with the nitrous kit activated, his 5-blade, ball-bearing S400 collapsed the filter. Before the next event, Shawn plans to ditch the filter and run a velocity stack out of one of his headlights. Public service announcement: any time you plan to run big boost, make sure you spec out the proper air filter (or air inlet system) for your application.

Tracing the Oregon Trail



Making their way to and from the No BS OBS event in Albany, Oregon on June 22nd, the guys at CP Addict have decided to make things interesting. Taking two crew cab OBS Fords with bed campers, they’re setting out on a 12-state, 5,800-mile round trip that entails six national park visits and an open invite for customers and fellow OBS owners to join in. The first leg of the trip takes them from their east Texas headquarters through New Mexico, Arizona, and California enroute to the event. Heading home, the group will make stops in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

Source: https://cpaddict.com

Events



Big Money On the Line at the KOS Truck Pull

As part of King of the Street Challenge 2019, the Titans on the Track competition has been added. The competition is made up of two Run What Ya Brung truck pulling classes, and in an effort to attract big name pullers some pretty big payouts are up for grabs. The 7,800-pound cut tire class will pay out $15,000 to the winner, and the 8,500-pound DOT tire class will award $10,000 to First Place. The buy-in price is $500 and comes with a pass for the driver and two crew members for the Saturday show (additional pit passes are $20). It’s all going down at 42 Dragway in West Salem, Ohio on November 2nd.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/kingofthestreetchallenge/

OEM News

Ram Production Coming Back to America

FCA has announced it will move some of its heavy-duty Ram production back to Warren, Michigan to assemble 2020 models (production currently takes place in Saltillo, Mexico). In conjunction with the move, the automaker plans to invest $1 billion in revamping the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, as well as add 2,500 jobs for Michigan residents. Relocating production back stateside is said to have stemmed from last month’s tax reform overhaul, in which the corporate tax rate fell from 35-percent to 21-percent.

Source: https://money.cnn.com/2018/01/11/news/companies/fiat-chrysler-tax-reform-bonus-jobs/index.html