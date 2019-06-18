A Linked & Lifted, 600-Horse ’14 F-250

Steve Romans was never the flashy truck type. That is until his friends at CenTex Diesel asked him if he wanted to be part of a SEMA build. “SEMA was a bucket list kind of thing for me,” he told us, and that it’s something you don’t just “pass up.” Almost as soon as the ink dried at the dealership, Romans drove his new Super Duty over to CenTex Diesel’s New Braunfels, Texas, facility, where the project got underway.

Turbo Swap

Thanks to how well the 6.7L Power Stroke responds to simple bolt-ons, the truck’s performance recipe was kept simple. In fact, the most extensive work under the hood entailed replacing the restrictive factory Garrett GT32 SST with a 63mm S300 courtesy of Industrial Injection’s 6.7L single turbo kit. CenTex Diesel would bend a custom, 5-inch-diameter exhaust system to hook onto the S363’s downpipe, while an S&B cold-air intake and cold-side intercooler pipe upgrade kit from H&S Motorsports rounded out the changes on the intake side.

Bolt-On Fuel Mods

To support the added injection duration commanded by custom PPEI tuning, both the high-pressure and low-pressure fuel systems were upgraded. A dual high-pressure fuel kit from H&S Motorsports that adds a belt-driven CP3 on top of the factory CP4.2 was called on to maintain rail pressure. To guarantee both injection pumps receive a steady supply of diesel, a 125gph FASS system was installed as well.

Suspension & Steering

With help from Precision Metal Fab (PMF) and King Shocks, the Super Duty was sent skyward and its off-road capability was substantially enhanced. A PMF long-travel three-link system replaced the truck’s factory radius arms and a triangulated four-link with trailing arms exists out back. To avoid the use of drop brackets, a mid-ship cross member cradle is utilized. King 3.0 Pure Race Series bypass-style coilover shocks provide enough lift to clear a set of 40-inch mud terrains while also offering superb ride quality.

Bombproof Axles & 40s on 24s

Although the factory Dana 60 and rear 10.5 axles were deemed sufficient internally to handle the truck’s 600 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of grunt, they received the equivalent of armor plating externally. To protect the Sterling, PMF supplied one of its modular truss systems, along with a heavy-duty differential cover. The Dana 60 up front would be graced with PMF’s weld-on axle trusses. After the ends of each axle were equipped with 16-inch drilled and slotted Wilwood rotors, the truck’s massive rolling stock was bolted in place—a set of 40×15.50R24 Toyo Open Country M/Ts mounted on 24×16 American Force Honors.

Despite the fact that Romans has since moved on from his king-sized Super Duty, he won’t soon forget how fun it was to drive. In particular he was impressed with how well the 6.7L Power Stroke responded to the few simple power-adders it received. “For being so heavy [and not really having a ton of go-fast parts on it], it hauled ass,” he says. “And off-road, the truck would completely flex out, with the rear axle nearly going all the way up into the bed.”

While some might consider the build a little over-the-top, it’s projects like this that prove anything is possible with the right aftermarket companies involved. You can have a 9,000-pound behemoth perform like a hot-rod on the street, or traverse virtually any type of terrain you come across. It’s the ultimate in versatility.

SPECIFICATIONS

2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

Owner: Steve Romans

Hometown: Lake Jackson, Texas

Engine: 6.7L Power Stroke

Fuel: H&S Motorsports dual high-pressure fuel kit, FASS Titanium Series 125gph fuel system, Precision Metal Fab (PMF) 36-gallon fuel cell

Air: Industrial Injection single turbo kit with 63mm Viper S300, S&B Filters

cold-air intake, H&S Motorsports cold-side intercooler pipe upgrade kit

Exhaust: Custom-built, turbo-back, 5-inch system from CenTex Diesel

Electronics: PPEI tuning via Maxx Calibration Control software

Transmission: ATS Diesel 6R140 with five-star torque converter, upgraded internals, deep pan

Horsepower: 600 rwhp (est.)

Torque: 1,200 lb-ft (est.)

Tires: Toyo Open Country M/T, 40×15.50R24

Wheels: American Force Honor, two-piece, forged-aluminum, 24×16

Suspension/Steering: PMF long-travel three-link system (front), triangulated four-link with trailing arms (rear) and cross member cradle, King 3.0 Pure Race Series bypass-style coilover shocks, PMF limit straps

Axles: PMF rear axle truss and diff cover, front axle truss, 4.30:1 ring and pinion, PCS cylinder assist steering kit, Wilwood Engineering big brake kit (front and rear)

Body/Cosmetics: FiberWorx fiberglass fenders (front and rear), Royalty Core RC2X grille, Addicted Desert Design bumpers (front and rear), Amp Research PowerSteps