GMC Sierra HD AT4X and Extreme AEV Edition

GMC first elevated key off-road truck segments with the premium and capable Sierra 1500 AT4X and Canyon AT4X. GMC announced the next step with the first-ever 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X — featuring the Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition — a truck that enables adventurers to go further while still having the towing capability essential for heavy duty haulers.

In addition to the standard 6.6L gas engine, the new AT4X offers the turbocharged pulling power of the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel. Enhanced for 2024, it will deliver 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque, offering more power across the entire operating speed range.

Both engines are paired with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, which is designed to optimize engine power, torque and efficiency.

Source: newspressusa.com