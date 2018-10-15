Truck of the Week

Duramax Delete

Industrial Injection’s Cummins Powered, Demaxed Silverado

It’s been a heckuva year for driver Jared Delekta and the rest of the Industrial Injection team. The icing on the cake came at the NHRDA World Finals in Ennis, Texas, where Delekta not only secured the Pro Street points battle for 2018, but also earned his first win at the benchmark event held every year at the Texas Motorplex. In order to do it, Delekta had to beat out the likes of Dustin Jackson, the lights-out drag racer behind the wheel of the Old Hustle New Flow first-gen Lightning. In the final round, Delekta and the ’01 Shredder engine’d Chevy would go 5.11 at 142 mph through the eighth-mile.

Highlights

Fastest ZF-6 Duramax

Headed for 9’s

The words “manual mafia” aren’t reserved solely for truck pullers. Ryan Pini’s LLY Duramax-powered, classic body Silverado is living proof of that. Already having gone deep into the 10’s in his ZF-6 shifted Chevy, Ryan is gunning for 9’s in the future. And thanks to help from big names like South Bend Clutch, SoCal Diesel, Exergy Performance, Industrial Injection, GTS Fiberglass, AFCO Racing, and Danville Performance, his triple-turbo LLY might just have what it takes. Tipping the scales at less than 5,000 pounds, the 9-second potential of Ryan’s “Shiftress” (as he refers to it) certainly looks promising, but when and where will he pull it off?

Blown “Duramax”

Screwed Coupe Testing

Critical Mass Motorsports’ infamous “Screwed Coupe” hit the drag strip for a few test passes over the weekend. If you recall, the ’37 Chevy sports an all-billet Duramax (the Wagler DX500) under the hood, as well as a PSI screw blower instead of turbo(s). The Pro Mod build debuted at the 2017 SEMA Show but has undergone several changes since then in order to make the car a solid performer at the track. We hope to see this wild creation out on the drag racing scene in 2019, and the folks at Wagler have alluded that that might just be the case…

OEM News

European Emissions

Deeper into the Rabbit Hole…

Opel has become the latest auto manufacturer to be suspected of equipping diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software. On October 15, 2018, the KBA, Germany’s federal transport authority, surprise-searched two manufacturing facilities, one in Russelsheim and the other in Kaiserslautern. On top of suspecting approximately 95,000 vehicles to be noncompliant prior to the raid, the KBA has since accused Opel of “selling cars with manipulated exhaust control software.” Opel and British subsidiary, Vauxhall, was purchased by PSA (the maker of Peugeot) last year, following years of ownership under GM.

Parts Rack

High Tech Torque Converter Control

Goerend Lockup Apply Regulator & Converter Drain Valve

The fix is in for high horsepower and race-ready 47/48 Dodge transmission applications, and it comes from Goerend Transmission. The company’s new lockup apply regulator regulates torque converter lockup apply pressure separately from the transmission’s main line pressure. This provides for higher pressures to be run in the transmission (for holding smaller diameter clutches), while a lower, safer pressure is used to hold the large diameter converter clutches without damaging the converter, pump, and shaft. Goerend’s converter drain valve stems from the gas racing world, where oil is drained from the converter to allow for a higher stall speed on the starting line. This allows racers to build more rpm to reach that desired amount of boost before launching.

Exergy

10mm Stroker CP4.2

If your horsepower aspirations have brought you to the point of venturing beyond the stock injectors on your 6.7L Ford, a high-pressure fuel pump upgrade of one form or another is in store. Exergy Performance’s 10mm stroker CP4.2 is a direct replacement for the factory Bosch pump, has been durability tested up to 35,000 psi (2400 Bar), and is capable of supporting 800-rwhp. In addition, the pump’s patent-pending MPROP (i.e. fuel pressure regulator) features a two-layer, 25-micron screen that prevents metal debris from entering the fuel system in the event of a pump failure. Without this safety provision (such as with the stock pump), a pump failure often spells disaster for the rest of the fuel system.