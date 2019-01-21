-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Truck of the Week

2005 Dodge Ram 2500 Up For Grabs

If you’re looking for a clean common-rail 5.9L Cummins in the Midwest and you find one, expect to pay the asking price. In the case of this ’05 standard cab, that number is $18,000. More than 95-percent rust-free, the Laramie-trim third-gen has 190,000 miles on the odometer, was recently treated to new (OEM) upper and lower ball joints, wheel hub assemblies, axle U-joints, and a fresh 450hp South Bend single disc street clutch. A Rough Country 3-inch lift, installed less than 3,000 miles ago, makes room for 33×12.50R20 Federal Couragia M/T’s fitted to 20×12-inch Vision Rockers. An old-school TST PowerMax is the only power adder.

Events

Pro Stock Domination

Gordyville 2019 proved to be an eye-opening weekend for the Justison Pro Stock tractor team from central Illinois. Not only did the Justison’s 6030 John Deere coined “Corn Fed” take the win on Friday evening, but its second Pro Stock machine, a Minneapolis-Moline G1000 Vista named “Wheat Fed,” stole the show the following night. On both occasions, the Justison’s winning tractors were driven by Lance Little, longtime tractor puller and owner of Tantrum Enterprises. Both tractors will be shooting for the coveted win at the National Farm Machinery Show’s Championship Tractor Pull in February—and momentum is definitely on the Justison’s side heading into Louisville.

ODSS Guarantees Top Quality Track Prep

Solidifying itself as the premier diesel drag racing series, the Outlaw Diesel Super Series has taken steps to ensure consistent, quality track prep is brought to each and every event on the 2019 racing circuit. By farming out Total Venue Concepts, a company distinguished for its record-setting track prep, all track surfaces will be professionally prepped and maintained, giving every ODSS competitor the best chance possible to pull out a win. With track prep being one of the biggest complaints at diesel drag racing events, this type of commitment will keep ODSS venues a cut above the rest.

Parts Rack

Coming Soon: Duramax Exhaust Manifolds

If you know the name Steed Speed, you know they offer some of the finest exhaust manifolds in the diesel industry. After considerable testing, Steed Speed is looking release its revised Duramax exhaust manifolds in the near future. Initially designed years ago, the latest versions have been tweaked for better fitment and improved flow, and will no doubt to take countless performance builds to the next level also. The manifolds are currently undergoing extensive third party testing at Diesel Technology Source (engine shown), and are slated to be priced around $1,000 when they go to production.





OBS Add-a-leaf Kits

Yes, you can still get brand new parts for your OBS Ford… Thanks to Complete Performance, a company rooted deeply in’80-’97 Blue Ovals, you can find a host of discontinued OEM Ford and aftermarket parts for the OBS trucks. This includes the still-popular front add-a-leaf kits from Tuff Country. Designed to work on ’80 to ’97 four-wheel drive Ford F-250 and F-350’s (and ’99-’04 Super Duty’s as well), the add-a-leaf springs provide one of the most affordable ways to increase the ride height and payload capacity of your old work horse. They also come with the appropriate center pins and mounting hardware. Through Complete Performance, the Tuff Country add-a-leaf kits retail for $165.

