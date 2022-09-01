Diesels of Dallas F-250 SEMA Truck

This month’s Shell Rotella Truck of the Month, now a daily driver and show truck, this custom 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited was built by John Rodriguez and his shop, Diesels of Dallas, in just 8-weeks. Of course, that was because it was to be shown at the big show, SEMA.

It ended up debuting in the new West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center representing Fusion Bumpers. It was the first time building and showing a SEMA truck for Rodriguez and Diesels of Dallas, but we’re pretty sure not the last.

The truck was purchased on January 1, 2021, as a local show truck for the shop, but those dreams quickly got bigger after a call to Johnny at Fusion Bumpers about showing at SEMA. In the end, the base truck cost about $90,000, and nearly that much, over $60,000, was put into building it.

Diesels of Dallas

Rodriguez was raised in a family of automotive entrepreneurs and has worked in the industry most of his life. About seven years ago he started specializing in diesel engines and builds and started Diesels of Dallas alongside his business partner and brother Frank.

The family business now involves spouses, cousins, parents, and kids. Located in downtown Dallas, Texas, the shop focuses on full engine rebuilds, used engine sales, parts sales, and diesel repairs of all kinds. It also buys and sells trucks, and does full custom builds, like this one, for clients.

SEMA Crunch

Only 8-weeks out from having to ship a completed show truck to The SEMA Show Rodriguez reached out to suppliers to round up parts to create this work of art. That’s a tall order in normal times, but supply chain issues in the middle of the pandemic made it near impossible. Rodriguez, his team, and some top suppliers in the industry were able to meet that challenge, however.

First up was the full suspension makeover. Rodriguez reached out to Aaron at Any Level Lift about an estimate on getting a lift quickly. He was told a month, but Aaron put a rush on the order and got it put together and installed in just 3 weeks.

The Any Level Lift setup included new billet arms and was done completely in Illusion Red and Chrome. The setup includes King coil-overs at all four corners and a hydraulic actuation system that allows the truck to raise and lower independently front to back, with 14-inches of height adjustment.

Once the suspension setup was done at Any Level Lift in New York, Rodriguez talked one of his Dallas friends into hot shot trucking it back to Diesels of Dallas in just two days. The clock was ticking and The SEMA Show deadline never moves.

Rolling Proper

Once the truck was back in Dallas a set of 30×16 Torque American Force Wheels were installed. Before installation, the back and highlights of the chrome wheels were powder-coated Illusion Red to match the suspension by Da Drop Shop in Midland, Texas.

Massive 42×16.50R30 Fury Offroad M/T tires were wrapped around the custom American Force Wheels. The cherry on top of the wheel and tire package is a set of Kap King custom spinning wheel caps, with embossed Diesels of Dallas logos.

Shiny Ends

The next thing to address was dialing in the front end of the truck. Of course, the grille, lighting, and bumper all needed to be upgraded. An Overkill Fab grille was installed with a custom Diesels of Dallas “DD” logo insert. To help highlight that shiny new grille is Morimoto XB LED Headlights. Under the grille is a front Super Duty Fusion Bumper outfitted with four 6-inch OLB SR staggered LED lights and a set of Monster Hooks. To top it off RK Sport Hoods Fiberglass Ram Air Hood was installed, with a lightbar fitted in the ram air scoop.

At the other end of the truck, a rear Fusion Bumpers Super Duty bumper was installed, along with more OLB lights. A chrome tow hitch and painted tail lamps complete the look. A Backflip bed cover keeps the dust out of the truck bed and cargo secure.

Finishing Touches

With the heavy lifting mods done it was time to dial in all the little details to take this show truck up a notch. Under the truck, a Mag Hytec oil pan and G4 rear differential cover add even more chrome. An 8-inch black exhaust tip from TSO, with chrome overlays, looks mean. EBC slotted brake rotors ensure this big truck can stop quickly, while Oracle LEDs ensure they look good doing it. Twisted Pros rock lights finish off the underside of the truck with some additional nighttime bling.

The sound of the beast wasn’t forgotten either. Outside a HornBlasters train horn lets everyone know when this truck is in the area. Inside a four 8-inch speaker Focal sound system keeps the tunes pumping.

The final elements to bring this truck together are things like the custom-painted Mid-South LED side mirrors. Also, Amp Research powered side-steps with custom Diesels of Dallas logoed Next Level Mats on the step. The finishing touch is the matching chrome logos down the side of the truck by STG Wraps in Lancaster, Texas.

SEMA Crunch

Of course, everything came down to the wire and the Diesels of Dallas team was wrenching on this truck even after it was loaded on the trailer headed to Vegas. Once in Vegas it rolled into The SEMA Show and placed inside the brand new West Hall, representing Fusion Bumpers. Keeping this black, chrome, and shiny red truck clean and looking right for the entire show was also a project, but Rodriguez had a solid team behind him.

“SEMA is fun and stressful but worth it in the end when you see your truck finished and on display,” said Rodriguez. He also wants to send out a special thanks to his wife Adriana for being by his side through all the hectic hustles of small business ownership.

Life After SEMA

You’ll see this truck rolling around the Dallas-Fort Worth area regularly these days. You’ll recognize the mods and big Diesels of Dallas logos, but not the color. The Shiny black paint has been replaced with a shiny chalk gray wrap.

“SEMA is fun and stressful but worth it in the end when you see your truck finished and on display.”

2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

Build Sheet: 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

Wheels: Torque 30” American Force Wheels w/Kap King Spinning Wheel Caps

Tires: Fury Offroad M/T Tires

Suspension: Any Level Lift; King Shocks

Bumpers: Fusion Bumpers Front & Back with Monster Hooks

Exterior: RK Sport Hoods Fiberglass Ram Air Hood, Overkill Fab Grille w/Custom Logoed Insert, Morimoto XB LED Headlights, Mid South LED Mirrors, Amp Research Powered Side-Steps w/Custom Logoed Next Level Mats, Backflip Bed Cover, HornBlasters Train Horn, STG Wraps Graphics, OLB Lighting Throughout, Twisted Pros Rock Lights,

Drivetrain: S&B Air Intake, TSO 8” Black Exhaust Tip w/Chrome Overlays, Mag Hytec Oil Pan, G4 rear differential cover

Brakes: EBC slotted brake rotors w/Oracle LEDs

Interior: Focal Sound System