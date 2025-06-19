Masters of Mechanical Injection Since ’76

KEEPING DIESELS DIALED IN SINCE 1976

If you’ve ever had a 12-valve Cummins, you’ve wanted your P7100 to make more power. If you’ve gotten past the point of your stock pump only fueling so much, you’ve called Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield to make your P-pump either get a little or A LOT more power.

Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield, Missouri, is family-owned and operated by Mike Glover, who took over managing the business in 1997. He ultimately took over in January 2024 and has made the company’s name something worth talking about in the mechanical injection world.

Today, we’re going to take you on a tour of Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield’s facility, where the crew rebuilds injection pumps on anything from 686 International pumps and Bosch A-types to the good old P7100s. We’re also going to get our stock 215hp P-pump built into a 630CC monster to give our editorial build, Stock To Not, the fuel it needs to break the 700hp goal we’ve been chasing!

Getting Dialed In

Greeted by smiling faces and the smell of clean diesel fuel, we started our tour of Northeast Diesel Service by dropping our pump off to be inspected. We don’t know anything about this pump, but we know it’s going to be great on the other side of the service! Mike and the crew know a thing or two about mechanical injection, and the shop shows it.

If you’re like us, we love anything and everything that comes to the “Diesel World”. Seeing all these injection pumps in different stages of rebuild was something we haven’t witnessed to this scale in a hot minute.

As we got into the first part of our tour, we saw a ton of pumps all around about to be getting a second chance at life, whether it’s just getting a balance job or a full rebuild for a sled pull truck. Luckily, the guys had a few things going on the day we visited, so there was a lot to be seen! Learning about the deep understanding and experience Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield has, from its older venture of wrenching to its passion for keeping diesel-powered machines and automobiles running perfectly, really showed us that mechanical injection isn’t dead—it just needs to be understood.

It’s a craft that very few places and people have the skill to do anymore, and it’s amazing to see what can be done to these pumps in the sense of performance at any level.

Seeing the stockpile of pumps, specifically the collection of P7100s, was something that HAD to be seen. A day that you see 50-60 215hp pumps on one shelf can never be a bad day—no matter what. Most, if not all, of these pumps will either be refurbished or used for parts to bring broken injection pumps back into action.

Another cool thing about Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield is that it not only refurbishes old, crusty injection pumps—it also refinishes them! Every pump that comes through the shop gets a sandblast and a fresh coat of paint, just like this one! We caught it right after its last coat of color. Next, it returns to the customer to be put back to work!

Everyone over at Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield made our tour not only an awesome time but also a learning experience by showing us how and why its work in the diesel world stands out. We appreciate the team dedicating their careers to “dialing in” as many diesels as possible for the foreseeable future. Thanks to Mike, Cooter, and all the awesome people who work at Northeast Diesel Service of Springfield for the opportunity to give our readers an inside look at the shop!

But wait! This isn’t the end of this story. We have to show you the newest addition to our build list for Stock to Not! We’re going to install the brand-spankin’-new 12mm pump we got back from Northeast. Look at how pretty this pump is with a new custom tag, paint, and all!

A quick install will add a few hundred horsepower.

Thankfully, this will be the short but sweet part of this article. We get to put our freshly rebuilt, Cooter-Tuned 630CC P7100 onto Stock to Not! A few weeks after our tour, we got a call from Mike notifying us that our pump was finished getting dialed in. We shot over to Springfield and back to the shop to get this bad unit installed with the help of our friend Tyler at Dusk Till Dawn Diesel.

This pump was pin-timed at 18 degrees, so all we had to do was get our old 160hp pump off, find TDC on the engine, and get this pump bolted on. This pump should absolutely get us over our 700hp goal, and perfectly prep us for the 4WD setup in the next few months!